Madiba choreographed a new jive

In an era of disillusionment with post-apartheid governance, some voices question whether the father of our democracy compromised too much. Did he sell out the promise of radical justice? Critics argue that the reconciliation came at the cost of meaningful economic transformation.

They point to the negotiated settlement, the protection of property rights and the warm international embrace Mandela received. Was he too palatable to Western powers because he prioritised non-violence and forgiveness over radical redistribution?

The concern is understandable. In the turbulent early 1990s, global actors feared instability. Mandela's moral authority and commitment to reconciliation made him the ideal figure to stabilise the transition.

Yet, viewing Mandela merely as a Western-approved moderate misses his strategic brilliance and moral clarity. He inherited a bankrupt economy, with deep social divisions and the risk of a civil war. A leader pursuing vengeful upheaval might have satisfied short-term anger but risked destroying the state needed to deliver justice.

Instead, Mandela chose strategic patience. He secured political freedom as the foundation upon which economic and social inclusion could be built. This reflects a classic distinction in leadership studies: between transactional short-termism or a long-term vision of the elevation of the people.

Mandela was a rare transformational leader who refused the old choreography of the dance between the oppressor and the oppressed, the ruler and the follower or the privileged and the marginalised. Instead, he choreographed a new dance.

A core element of 'true leaders' is re-envisioning a changed reality. By reshaping the relationship between groups in society, Mandela refused to dance to the tune of the old regime of a nation divided by race. Apartheid leaders mastered a perverse but effective dance: domination by one race over others and institutionalised it. A post-1994 leadership that reversed roles while keeping the hierarchical rhythm would have produced an inverted group as oppressors and victims, while maintaining the chasm that erodes individuals and societal thriving and well-being.

Mandela understood the danger. Instead of continuing the old dance with new partners, he envisioned and began enacting a different relationship among South Africa's people—one grounded in equality, mutual recognition, shared citizenship and the harnessing of diversity.

Transformation leadership This was transformational leadership in action. Mandela rejected a perpetual white minority rule and a crude majoritarian revenge. He championed a sovereign, inclusive South Africa where no group would be disadvantaged. The 1996 Constitution, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, his symbolic gestures of reconciliation and his emphasis on national unity were deliberate steps in the new choreography. It portrayed a calling to the South Africans to rise above grievance toward a higher collective identity of a Rainbow Nation.

Mandela emerged from 27 years of imprisonment without bitterness, placed the healing of the nation above personal power and stepped down after a single term. His leadership was servant-oriented: he suffered so that others might walk taller.

The challenges we face—structural unemployment, inequality, failing service delivery and corruption—are real and painful. They fuel resentment towards the ANC and post-Mandela administrations.

However, the failures of implementation and governance should not be laid at Mandela's feet. He set the tone and direction; it was for subsequent leaders and citizens to sustain the momentum through competent institutions, ethical governance and active citizenship.

Mandela's greatness lay in creating the possibility of a different future. He choreographed a dance in which diversity becomes strength rather than division, where reconciliation enables progress rather than postponing it. That the dream remains only partially realised does not invalidate the vision; it challenges us to renew our commitment to it with greater discipline and effectiveness.

On this Mandela Day, South Africa needs less iconoclasm and more honest reflection. We must reject uncritical hero-worship and cynical dismissal. Mandela was neither a flawless saint nor a sell-out. He was a visionary leader who, facing almost impossible odds, chose inclusion over retribution and nation-building over ethnic victory.

The task before the current generation of leaders and followers is to build on the foundation with courage and pragmatism: rooting out corruption, investing in education and skills, fostering genuine economic inclusion and engaging in honest dialogue about land, race and belonging. We must learn the steps of the new dance Mandela taught us—not as passive spectators but as active participants.

Nelson Mandela invited us into a more dignified, hopeful future. As we celebrate his legacy, let us recommit not merely to remembering Mandela but to learning the new dance he choreographed for South Africa.