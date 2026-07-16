Madiba’s ideal a dream deferred

Every Nelson Mandela International Day, 18 July, his birthday, South Africans give 67 minutes to service — one for each year of his public life. This year, I spent mine on a question I keep returning to: Have we built the country he set out to build?

At the Rivonia Trial in 1964, facing a possible death sentence, Mandela gave his own answer: “I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

The ideal had cost him once before — in 1956, when the Freedom Charter he had helped bring into being put him in the dock on a charge of treason.

Thirty years into democracy, is that ideal a reality or a promise deferred?

He answered the political half of the question himself. Twenty-seven years in prison. Four years negotiating through the constant threat of civil war, most dangerously after Chris Hani’s assassination. Five years as the country’s first democratically elected president.

He chose the harder path of negotiated transition over retribution and built a constitutional order and a Truth and Reconciliation process that gave South Africa the breathing space to imagine itself as something other than a battlefield.

But have we succeeded on the other half? The pragmatism that prevented civil war left the architecture of ownership and opportunity largely undisturbed.

Economist Sampie Terreblanche called this the failure to build the “people-centred society” Mandela envisaged in 1994, arguing the Minerals-Energy Complex that dominated the economy under apartheid continued under a new flag. Mandela secured the political miracle.

Whether it can deliver the deeper transformation it gestured towards is the unfinished argument he left.

One piece of that argument I have carried for 30 years. In September 1995, Mandela wrote the foreword to a book most South Africans have never heard of: Environment, Reconstruction and Development, the findings of an environmental mission the ANC, Cosatu and civic organisations convened during the transition. What he wrote reads like an instruction he never got to carry out: that our national renewal depends on how we treat our land, water and air and that development must be mindful of our fragile resources, so we leave our children a share of them.

Two years earlier, in negotiations that could have collapsed into civil war, he had said environmental concerns could unite South Africa “going beyond racial, political and economic barriers.”

He was asking the question I want to ask now. If we designed this country from scratch, starting from what we have, the land, the water, the soil, the people and the social capital they carry, then how would we go about it? That is the question this essay tries to answer.

The promise, unfulfilled but not broken The Constitution commits the state to feeding, housing, educating and employing everyone within its borders, within the ecological limits of the land and water it holds. Sections 26, 27 and 29 bind the state to progressively realise housing, health, food, water and education. Section 24 adds the part everyone forgets: an environment protected for present and future generations.

This is Mandela’s 1995 instruction, written into law two years afterwards.

Since 1996, every growth framework — Gear, Asgisa, the National Development Plan — has restated the objective while keeping the same instrument for reaching it: an economy measured by GDP, on the assumption that growth would eventually employ the majority it was meant to serve.

Thirty years of data say the assumption never held. Unemployment sits above 30%. Inequality is the highest of any major economy on Earth. The Constitution did not fail. The mechanism chosen to deliver it did, under a different acronym each decade.

Underneath that sits an older error. Since the Industrial Revolution, development has assumed the environment must be sacrificed for opportunity, that the two compete rather than compound. It rarely occurs to policy that the environment is not a cost traded against opportunity — it is where the opportunity comes from.

We keep applying the old model anyway because it is the only mechanism we know.

Where the theory breaks and where it does not have to Mpondoland, the eastern Transkei, carries the weight of the failure more than almost anywhere in the country. Read the statistics and you see poverty. Read the land and you see the opposite: more natural wealth than almost anywhere else in South Africa, sitting unused.

Twenty-six of the country’s 62 free-flowing rivers drain through this ecoregion, including the Mzimvubu, the largest largely undammed river system in South Africa’s borders.

This was not an accident of geography. The 1913 Natives Land Act confined the African majority to roughly 7% of the country’s land; the 1936 Native Trust and Land Act raised that to 13%. This region carried a population far larger than its land was ever meant to sustain.

Betterment planning then stripped communities of the authority to manage even that and when Mpondoland rose against it in 1960, Govan Mbeki documented the suppression that followed: a declared state of emergency, mass arrests, executions. The bantustan built afterwards was designed as a labour reserve — its men exported to the mines, its land never meant to sustain itself.

The watershed was not always degraded. It functioned for centuries before confinement forced far more grazing and settlement onto far less ground than it could support. The confinement is what broke it, which is why restoration has to come first. Nothing else can be produced from land that cannot hold water or grow topsoil.

Restoration is not the soft version of the economy. It is the economy.

Start with the watershed, because it is the only planning unit that matches how water behaves. Every drop of rain that falls inside a watershed either runs off it or sinks in; it does not cross into the next one.

That is why restoration cannot be done farm by farm: a single homestead can restore its own soil but not the water table beneath it or the erosion cutting through a neighbour’s overgrazed slope upstream.

Degraded land, stripped of vegetation, cannot absorb water — rain runs off, stripping topsoil and silting rivers downstream. Healthy land slows water and lets it sink, recharging the aquifer and feeding the river through the dry season instead of leaving as a flood.

Once water is held, the next layer is the soil that holds it — soil that forced destocking and betterment planning stripped of cover and the authority to manage it. Only then does livestock re-enter, as a third step: regenerative grazing, herds moved and rotated the way wild grazing animals always have, replacing the set-stocking that leaves cattle on bare ground year-round. It is not an import. It is a return of the authority betterment planning took away.

Roosevelt faced a version of the same problem: millions of men with nothing to do, a landscape stripped bare. His Civilian Conservation Corps put more than three million men to work over nine years restoring America’s forests and watersheds — restored land was the economy that followed, not a jobs programme that happened to plant trees. South Africa is looking at the same equation. Unemployment above 30% is an idle workforce large enough to restore an entire bioregion, if the will exists to pay people to do it and let them keep what they build.

A restored watershed produces a surplus that does not arrive as one crop: subtropical fruit, essential oils, medicinal plants, forestry. And landrace cannabis, cultivated here for centuries, is the clearest example of abundance sitting here, unlegislated, unplanned for, while the people who grow it go hungry.

An estimated 40 000 ancestral farming households cultivate it, documented by Tijmen Grooten’s 2024 Wageningen University thesis — not a projection but an economy operating informally at scale, across a conservative 19 000 hectares. Turned into hurd for construction alone, that harvest is worth at least R451 million, enough to build 49 000 low-cost houses. The same flower, processed further, is worth at least R2.6 billion as hashish or R5.9bn once extracted into oil — not separate crops but what one harvest becomes as processing capacity grows.

None of it should stay raw. Small growers scattered across a watershed feed a hub for processing and manufacturing, built and sold rather than exported raw — and the people who restored the land hold equity at every stage, not just the wage. The labour that dug the first swale is the same labour that later tends the crop, runs the Hub, trades the finished good. Restoration was never separate from the economy. It was the economy, from the first hectare.

What the country owes itself South Africa is not poor. It is a country whose wealth was redirected and whose accounting system was built to make that redirection invisible.

What is missing is not resources but a Social Compact bold enough to build from what is here.

That compact commits to four things: make the watershed, not the municipal boundary, the unit of national planning, as the law requires; redirect public employment spending from six-month relief toward asset-building that leaves infrastructure; mandate the natural capital accounting Statistics SA and Sanbi have built the architecture for; and treat land restitution as a partnership, pairing every title transfer with the capital to make restored land generate income.

This is not a claim that the model is proven at national scale — only that its components are, here and abroad. What has been absent is not evidence. It is the decision to build the architecture that lets it run.

In 1995 Mandela asked for something specific: development mindful enough of this country’s fragile resources to leave it better than we found it, for the generations to come.

That instruction is 30 years old and waiting to be carried out — not by government alone and not by a donor but by the decision, available now, to build the Compact

just described.

The land knows what it is capable of becoming. Mandela knew that too, in 1995, when almost no one else

was looking.

The decision now is simple: count what is here and build from what

is found.