The Mandela I knew

I cannot tell you a single word he said. I was seven. But I remember how he came down to my height, gave me a hug and picked me up and held me at his eye level, as he always did.

What I have from that day is a photograph and a feeling I have spent the rest of my life trying to name. Only later did I understand what I had been sitting in front of.

Here is what I have never known how to explain: the word “man" feels too small for him and it always did.

It is not that I stopped believing. It is that I grew up and read the histories, met the human being underneath the icon: the one who made compromises we are still paying for, who promised a rainbow that has faded to grey in too many of the places I love, whose name was later worn like a costume by the men who looted everything he built.

And every flaw I found made me revere him more, not less. Because a saint who is good by nature has done nothing; it costs a saint nothing to be a saint.

But a man, an ordinary, frightened, fallible man who chooses, every single day, across twenty-seven years and a whole life after, to be larger than his own bitterness, that is the most astonishing thing a person can be.

I idolised him as a child because I did not know his flaws. I idolise him now because I do.

And even after that, I still cannot deny the feeling. It keeps breaking in, uninvited, like a shadow. It arrived in that Mexican stadium and would not leave and it is the same thing I felt in 2010; it is older than both.

So I have stopped arguing with it. I no longer believe in Mandela the saint but I believe, completely, in the thing that carries his name: the overwhelming sense that a brutal, divided people can, against all the odds, choose to be one.

Cynics will tell me that is not Mandela. They will tell me that Mandela was a specific and flawed man who died in 2013, who created the flawed country we now have to live in. To them I say maybe and that I don't much care.

What I call Mandela is the feeling that seizes me. That seizes a country and sometimes a world … and for a little while makes it kinder than it has any right to be.

And that feeling has a record the cynics choose to forget.

We are the country that put its torturers in front of a live microphone and chose, on purpose, in full view of the world, to forgive them. Nowhere else did anyone do that but we did.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission was not a weakness; it was the most audacious act of collective will in the modern history of nations, a people deciding that the future was worth more than the revenge they were owed.

Ahmed Kathrada, Uncle Kathy to me, gave 26 years to a prison cell and walked out with no hatred in him. Oliver Tambo held a scattered movement together across 30 years of exile and died before the freedom we now take for granted ever arrived, having never once asked to be the one who cut the ribbon.

Somewhere a grandmother chose the march over a day's wages, knowing what the day's wages fed, knowing she might lose more than money. None of them did it for a statue. They did it because they had decided, quietly and completely, that the country was worth their whole lives.

Name enough of those and you do not need me to tell you who Mandela was. You already feel him.

I will not insult you with false hope. I know what my country is now. I know that we handed my generation freedom: freedom to choose our leaders but not free to find work. You cannot feed a family on the right to vote.

I know that the same stadiums that hugged the world in 2010 stood in a country that would, again and again, turn on the foreigner: burn the Mozambican's shop, hunt the Zimbabwean, forget with astonishing speed that our own freedom had once been built and sheltered by the very neighbours we now brutalise. We wrote ourselves a promise in 1955, in the Freedom Charter, that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.

Then we switch on the news and watch ourselves vandalise our prize possession.

I know, too, what does not make the highlight reel: the women who are not safe in their own homes in a country that buries them at a rate the world struggles to name, the chatter in the skull of young men whose minds break, in silence, because we have never learned to speak about our feelings. And the unity of 2010 was, I know, a kind of luxury.

It is easy to be one people for the length of a tournament and hard to stay one in the queue at Home Affairs; the family that blew the vuvuzelas loudest still could not afford the days they lost blowing them. But the feeling was real.

It was also a holiday from a reality that came back the moment the stadiums emptied. I will not pretend the holiday was the whole truth.

But I have felt what this country can do. We are not a people who merely dream the impossible; we are a people with the impossible on our record.

We ended apartheid without the bloodbath the whole world had scheduled for us. We forgave each other in public. We turned, for one winter, into the best version of ourselves while the planet watched. Every one of those was impossible right up until the morning it was done. The frequency is not dead. It is dormant. And dormant is not gone.

So I will not mourn him. You do not mourn a mountain and you do not mourn a feeling; you climb toward it. I will do the only honest thing left and take the unfinished work personally: give myself to it entirely, not out of grief but out of a plain refusal to let the feeling lie dormant while I still have breath and hands.

And what I am really after, I think, is not a different South Africa, grand and finished and handed to me but a different way of being South African, one that does not need a tournament to remember it is one thing. Someone has to build the country that showed up for a few weeks in 2010. It may as well be my generation. It may as well be me.

I am in a stadium in Mexico, watching strangers become one people and I am crying and now I can tell you why.

Because I know this feeling. I grew up inside it. Where I come from, it has a name. That's Mandela to me.