When freedom failed the mineworkers

Fourteen years after the tragedy at Lonmin’s platinum mine in Marikana, the 16 August 2012 massacre remains a significant event in South Africa’s democratic history.
The state’s killing of 34 striking miners was more than just a failure in policing; it highlighted a serious crisis in the country’s political economy. Marikana revealed the weaknesses in South Africa’s post-1994 class compromise and underscored the fragility of its institutions.
State-corporate collusion and capital extraction
South Africa’s post-apartheid capitalist system relies on cheap black labour, historically supported by migrant labour systems.
At Marikana, Lonmin operated within this framework, prioritising profits and shareholder dividends over worker safety and fair wages. When miners organised an independent strike to demand a living wage, the state deployed the police service, not to mediate but to protect corporate interests and economic stability. The situation illustrates how the state functions as an arm of patriarchal-capitalist power, enforcing compliance through violence rather than democratic negotiation.
South Africa’s industrial relations were meant to balance capital growth with social fairness, aiming for shared prosperity in a growing economy. Marikana exposed this as a false promise. The political economy of the platinum belt depends on cheap, racialised migrant labour, low corporate tax contributions and aggressive profit-shifting by multinational companies. Firms like Lonmin amassed significant wealth while leaving workers in poor, informal settlements lacking basic sanitation and infrastructure.
It is essential to recognise that the R12 500 demand was not just a dispute over wages. It highlighted the organisation of migrant labour and the burden of sustaining workers that fell elsewhere.
Migrant labour systems depend on workers whose families remain in rural areas. These communities bear the domestic responsibilities needed to support workers’ lives away from the mine. The demand questioned whether the pay at the mine was enough to support the life it was meant to sustain.
The industrial relations system failed to address the inequalities because its focus shifted to maintaining stability for investors rather than redistributing economic power. Marikana demonstrated that capital and labour cannot negotiate shared prosperity peacefully while the economy remains rooted in colonial-era extraction.
The structure of South Africa’s labour relations, established under the Labour Relations Act, aimed to control class struggle through regulated collective bargaining. It relied on a supposed harmony among the state, organised businesses and formal labour.
However, Marikana indicated a serious decline in the system.
Crisis of representation and bureaucratic unionism
The rock drill operators’ strike began outside the usual bureaucratic collective bargaining channels. It disregarded a comfortable corporatism where major trade unions became disconnected from workers’ concerns. When miners demanded a
living wage of R12 500, they challenged not only Lonmin’s profits but also the legitimacy of a rigid bargaining system.
Their disconnection stemmed from a crisis of representation. The National Union of Mineworkers’ (NUM) position in Cosatu and the ANC-led Tripartite Alliance created tension between representing workers in conflict with capital, which the state protected and operating within a political alliance tied to the state. The rise of independent worker committees revealed a lack of meaningful representation. Also, the state’s use of deadly force indicated what could happen when institutional methods failed to suppress class resistance.
For nearly 20 years after 1994, South Africa celebrated the strength of labour because of its partnership with the governing ANC. Marikana violently shattered the belief, showing that the working class’s nominal power was constrained by its integration into state processes.
The traditional labour movement became ideologically divided, torn between loyalty to a liberation movement that became a governing party and the harsh realities of worker exploitation.
When workers took real action by organising outside established structures, they quickly found that state power was used to protect capital against labour struggles. Labour power proved conditional, permitted only within state-approved channels but met with violence when it threatened the status quo.
As the strike gained momentum beyond established bargaining structures, the miners were gradually depicted not as workers uniting for a labour issue but as a threat to public order and capital.
The night before the massacre, the then-minister of mineral resources, in discussing the situation with then Lonmin non-executive director Cyril Ramaphosa, asserted that it was “not a labour dispute but a criminal act”. The label had significant consequences.
Once the miners’ actions were framed as criminal rather than labour claims, their demands could be minimised by “concerns” over disorder. The shift meant that their form of organisation was not viewed through a lens of negotiation but through the need for containment. This led to one of the deadliest uses of force by the police since the Sharpeville massacre.
The impact on widows and female dependants
South Africa’s capitalist-patriarchal system shifts the costs of industrial extraction onto women. While miners were the immediate targets of state-corporate violence, the structural shockwaves revealed the vulnerabilities faced by women as mothers, wives and primary caregivers. In a migrant labour economy, families are often separated, with women taking on all domestic and caregiving responsibilities in rural areas while men work in the mines.
When breadwinners were killed or imprisoned on 16 August 2012, the fragile division of labour crumbled. Widows suffered immediate financial loss, losing support and having to navigate patriarchal customs and bureaucratic obstacles to claim compensation or maintain their housing.
Additionally, the trauma of Marikana showed how public violence seeps into private life. Grieving women became the unseen bearers of grief, poverty and community instability, performing significant emotional and physical labour without adequate support from the state.
Viewing Marikana through a feminist lens reframes the massacre as not just a labour issue but as a violent expression of a system that exploits male labour while obscuring the
vital contributions and vulnerabilities of women.
Beyond the workplaces, the violence from Marikana affected families. This revealed how closely mining production connected to the maintenance of households and communities, which were often geographically distant from the mines. The massacre exposed the social relationships that mining depended on but that workplaces often ignored.
It also devastated rural households reliant on miners’ remittances, highlighting the deep economic vulnerabilities faced by the Marikana widows. Without income, the women encountered neglect from corporations and indifference from the state, struggling for basic reparations.
The massacre dismantled the economic and social security of families of miners, intensifying patriarchal power dynamics. In households centred on male migrant earnings, the loss or arrest of breadwinners triggered significant financial collapse.
Widows and female dependants faced the immediate shock, wrestling with bureaucratic hurdles for compensation while managing unpaid care work amid profound poverty.
Patriarchal structures in traditional communities and state systems often complicated women’s access to land, housing and financial support, exacerbating their marginalisation.
Moreover, the breakdown of the Tripartite Alliance, especially the collusion between the ruling party, capital and the NUM, showed how vulnerable democratic labour institutions can be.
Workers seeking representation outside established hierarchies faced brutal repression, signalling that institutional labour systems often prioritise control over dissent rather than protecting workers.
Marikana serves as a sharp critique of bureaucratic unionism, illustrating how institutional labour groups became disconnected from workers and overly influenced by state-capital partnerships.
To progress in today’s class struggle, labour must reflect on itself, dismantle top-down hierarchies, eliminate political favouritism and foster genuine grassroots solidarity.
Only by returning to worker-led organising can the working class reclaim its power, challenge modern capitalism’s structural imbalances and ensure that collective bargaining genuinely reflects workers’ interests rather than serving to uphold corporate and political authority.
Unfulfilled promise of democracy and national trauma
The psychological toll stretched beyond individual families, leaving lasting trauma in the wider community and South Africa as a whole. It underlined that for the black working class, the transition to democracy has left issues of personal safety and economic security unfulfilled.
Fourteen years later, Marikana stands as a stark reminder that without significant changes in
economic ownership and class power, the promise of liberation remains incomplete.
Ultimately, Marikana demonstrated that South Africa’s move towards democracy left its capitalist foundations intact. The massacre exposed how corporate-state collusion exploits human lives to sustain an unequal economy, shifting the burden of production onto the domestic and emotional labour of bereaved families.
We must continue to honour the tragic loss of the 34 miners at Marikana, stand with their families and advocate for justice, dignity and the fair advancement of workers’ rights without state violence or corporate oppression.
Sinazo Kunene is a master of arts graduate in anthropology in the department of sociology and anthropology at Nelson Mandela University. Lubabalo Cengani is a master of arts graduate in political studies in the department of history and politics at Nelson Mandela University