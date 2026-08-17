From the Vaal to Victoria Falls: Africa must design resilience, not merely discuss it

Africa’s climate crisis is no longer a warning written in the future tense. It is a lived reality unfolding across our farms, rivers, cities, coastlines and communities.

The World Meteorological Organization’s State of the Climate in Africa 2025 provides sobering evidence. At least 13 million people across the continent were affected by extreme weather and climate-related events in 2025. Yet fewer than 40% of African countries report having the preparedness and response capabilities required for effective multi-hazard early warning systems.

These figures matter not simply because they are alarming. They tell us something deeper about the nature of the challenge before us. Climate change is not only an environmental problem. It is a systems problem.

When water systems fail, food systems are threatened. When extreme weather damages infrastructure, economies and livelihoods suffer. When communities lack access to reliable climate information, vulnerability deepens. And when governments, universities, businesses and communities work in isolation, even good ideas struggle to achieve meaningful scale.

This is why our response to climate change must increasingly focus on how we design the systems that sustain society.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development provides an important framework for understanding this interconnectedness. Sustainable development goal (SDG) 13, Climate Action, cannot meaningfully be pursued in isolation from goals dealing with hunger, clean water, energy, innovation, sustainable cities, responsible production and partnerships.

The sustainable development goals (SDGs) are sometimes presented as 17 separate ambitions. In reality, they describe one interconnected human system. A climate-resilient community requires secure water, reliable energy, sustainable food production, functioning infrastructure, economic opportunity, knowledge and capable institutions.

Yet the world remains worryingly behind schedule. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Report 2025 found that only 35% of SDG targets were on track or showing moderate progress. As 2030 draws closer, this should not encourage us to abandon ambition. It should compel us to interrogate the gap between ambition and implementation.

The international climate agenda is already moving in this direction. The Global Goal on Adaptation, established under the Paris Agreement, seeks to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience and reduce vulnerability. More recently, the adoption of the 59 Belém Adaptation Indicators has strengthened the global emphasis on measuring whether adaptation is actually happening.

That shift matters. What cannot be allowed is a world in which we become increasingly sophisticated at describing climate vulnerability while remaining painfully slow at changing it.

Financing is one part of this challenge. The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that developing countries could require between US$310 billion and US$365 billion annually for adaptation by 2035, while international public adaptation finance flows stood at only US$26 billion in 2023.

But finance alone will not build resilience.

Money invested into fragmented institutions, weak governance or solutions detached from local realities will never deliver its full potential. Climate resilience requires the alignment of finance, science, technology, policy, infrastructure and community knowledge. It requires systems capable not only of responding to disasters but of anticipating risk.

Universities have a particular responsibility in building these systems.