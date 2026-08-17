South Africa’s unemployment crisis is a national emergency

South Africa’s unemployment crisis is no longer simply a cyclical labour market problem. It is a structural economic challenge that requires a coordinated and sustained policy response. The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey confirms the severity of the situation.

In the second quarter of 2026, the official unemployment rate increased to 33.6%, up by 0.9 percentage points from the previous quarter. The number of unemployed people increased by 345 000 to 8.481 million. The expanded unemployment rate, which includes discouraged work seekers, reached 43.8%, while overall labour underutilisation stood at 46.3%.

The figures should not be viewed simply as labour market statistics. They represent substantial underutilisation of South Africa’s productive capacity and have significant implications for household income, consumer demand, investment, social stability and long-term economic development.

The burden is particularly severe among women and young people. Female unemployment stood at 37.5%, compared with 30.3% among men. Among people aged between 15 and 34, unemployment was 47.4%, affecting approximately five million young people. When discouraged young people are considered, the proportion excluded from meaningful participation in the labour market is considerably higher.

This is important because prolonged exclusion from employment has economic consequences beyond the immediate loss of income. It weakens skills accumulation, reduces household purchasing power and makes future labour market integration more difficult. South Africa is consequently dealing with current unemployment and the risk of creating a permanently excluded segment of the working-age population.

The underlying problem is that economic growth has been too weak and insufficiently employment intensive. Growth remains necessary for job creation but the relationship between GDP growth and employment is not automatic. An economy can grow without generating sufficient employment if growth is concentrated in capital-intensive sectors or if structural constraints prevent businesses from expanding.

South Africa therefore needs to focus not only on the rate of economic growth but also on the composition and quality of the growth. The objective should be an economy in which investment, productivity and employment reinforce one another.

Fixed investment is particularly important in this regard. Without sustained investment in productive capacity, it is difficult to envisage a meaningful improvement in employment. Investment in energy, water, transport, logistics, manufacturing facilities, digital infrastructure and public transport creates immediate demand for labour while increasing the economy’s capacity to generate employment over the longer term.

Infrastructure constraints have, however, become a significant impediment to the process. Electricity reliability, freight logistics, water security and municipal infrastructure influence the cost and risk of doing business. When the systems are inefficient, businesses invest less, production becomes more expensive and employment opportunities are constrained.

The policy response must therefore place productive investment at the centre of South Africa’s economic strategy. Government cannot create all employment directly, nor should it attempt to substitute permanently for a dynamic private sector. Its role should be to create the conditions under which businesses can invest, expand and employ.

This requires better alignment between fiscal policy, infrastructure policy, industrial policy and labour market policy. Public expenditure should be assessed not only according to its immediate fiscal cost but also according to its contribution to productive capacity, economic activity and employment. At the same time, fiscal discipline remains important.