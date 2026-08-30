Is China really a champion of the Global South?

The US is an overextended hegemon and its decline will continue slowly, as other powers like China assume more global responsibilities. But America retains its hard and soft power. Around 165 000 US military personnel are deployed in 178 countries. The US is home to 35 of the world’s top-ranked 100 universities and remains the top destination for immigrants. Tellingly, 55% of America’s billion-dollar startups had at least one foreign-born founder. China, by contrast, is an extraordinarily homogenous and closed society.

The biggest battle between the US and China is for AI supremacy. The two countries account for 90% of the world’s frontier computing power, implying that the winner of the AI race will gain an unassailable technological lead. China is quickly catching up, focusing on affordable models. This reflects the Chinese government’s growing emphasis on basic science: its spending on research and development surpassed America’s in 2024, while Chinese scholars published as many papers as American, British, German and Japanese researchers combined in 2025.

China has shown that it cannot be a credible leader of the Global South. Rather, it is a reliable, if hard-headed, trading partner that pursues its own interests. The country’s cheap textile exports led to job losses across Africa, while its free-trade agreements with Chile and Peru have been criticised as extractive and contributing to deindustrialisation. Equally important, China has been reluctant to transfer technology, especially the clean tech that has been a powerful driver of economic growth, to the Global South.

In short, China is happy to preserve the status quo. At the US-China summit in May, officials eagerly sought US acknowledgment of China’s superpower status — more than they had sought Global South approval. When the US intervened in Venezuela and, together with Israel, attacked Iran, China’s response was muted, seemingly because the country was more interested in avoiding a direct military confrontation with America than in supporting its reliable oil suppliers (and, in the case of Iran, a BRICS+ member).

China also failed to veto a UN Security Council resolution condemning Iran’s attacks on Gulf countries. Many in the Global South note the sharp contrast between China and the US, which has vetoed at least 53 UN Security Council resolutions critical of Israel since 1972.

Under Xi’s leadership, Chinese diplomats have become “wolf warriors” who use aggressive tactics, including the threat of boycotts, to defend China’s interests. For example, senior African and Jamaican diplomats told me that China threatened Zambia and Jamaica with aid cuts to secure the removal of their permanent representatives at the UN, who were championing Security Council reforms. Such crude bullying tends to alienate potential allies and betrays an extraordinary lack of understanding of how to wield soft power.

To be sure, the Global South hopes to emulate certain elements of China’s rise, particularly its technological innovation and its success in lifting nearly 800 million people out of extreme poverty. But China is ultimately a status-quo superpower more concerned with the repression of dissent at home and the protection of its own interests abroad than with leading the development of an international system that works for all countries. — Project Syndicate

Professor Adekeye Adebajo is a senior research fellow at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship.