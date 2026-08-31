Infantino’s retreat and football’s lingering governance problem

Formally, Fifa organises and commercialises the World Cup, the Women’s World Cup, the Club World Cup and other global competitions. It owns trademarks, sells broadcast and sponsorship packages, runs tournament operations and distributes development funding. It is also a Swiss not-for-profit association made up of 211 national member associations, each with a vote in the Fifa Congress. Yet Fifa does not own the federations that constitute it, the national teams, the players or the supporters whose loyalty gives the World Cup its meaning and market value.

The distinction matters. Fifa may control the legal and commercial architecture of its competitions but their value is produced collectively. The World Cup is valuable because Brazil, Germany, France, Argentina, Spain, Morocco, Senegal, Ghana, Japan, the United States, Mexico and many others choose to participate; because players risk careers and reputations in national colours; because clubs release them; because broadcasters pay for a spectacle that depends on the world’s best teams; and because billions of fans see the tournament as something larger than entertainment. Had major confederations refused to participate, Fifa’s commercial rights would have become rights to a diminished product.

This is why Uefa’s threat mattered. It argued that ownership in football is not exhausted by legal title. It also lies in participation, legitimacy and stewardship. A World Cup without Europe would have been commercially damaged. Without Concacaf’s support, it would have been institutionally weakened, especially after North America co-hosted the 2026 tournament. Without Africa, Asia or South America, it would have been unthinkable. Fifa’s power rests on the consent of its members. It should treat that consent as a trust, not as a tradable asset.

For African federations, the temptation was real — and may return in another form. Many operate with limited domestic revenue, fragile leagues, poor infrastructure and heavy dependence on external support. The immediate $20m in special-project funding cited by Fifa could build fields, improve women’s football, strengthen youth academies, upgrade coaching and support national teams. No responsible federation should dismiss development finance lightly. But African football should ask what obligations would follow if private investors acquired an economic interest in Fifa’s competitions. Investors do not buy stakes in global sports assets out of charity. They expect returns.

The returns could come through more tournaments, more matches, higher ticket prices, heavier sponsorship obligations, greater pressure on the international calendar and less attention to player welfare. They could also widen the gap between elite commercial football and countries building their football economies. In business, minority ownership is rarely passive when large sums are at stake. Shareholder expectations become a permanent pressure on decision-making. The danger is that football’s calendar, formats and priorities are gradually shaped less by what serves the game than by what satisfies capital.