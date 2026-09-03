The Africa we build together

Heritage Month invites us to reflect on who we are, where we come from and what we choose to pass on to future generations.

In South Africa, those conversations often focus on history, identity, language, culture and belonging.

Yet on a continent as interconnected as ours, heritage is about more than what we inherit. It is also about what we build together.

At The Mandela Rhodes Foundation (MRF), this belief sits at the heart of our mission. For over two decades, we have invested in young leaders from 38 countries across the African continent, bringing together young people of exceptional promise to study, learn, live and grow alongside one another.

We were founded on the conviction that leadership and dignity matter and that Africa's future depends upon people able to work across differences in pursuit of our common good.

Recent public conversations about xenophobia and social division have reminded us why our work is so important. Our purpose is not to enter debates about immigration policy or border management. Our contribution is different.

The MRF exists because Nelson Mandela's vision was never confined by borders. It was expansive and generous, rooted in the understanding that our destinies are intertwined and that leadership is ultimately about service to others. That vision continues to shape our work today.

Each year, young graduates from many different African countries, cultures, languages and life experiences come together through our Leadership Development Programme. They do not arrive as representatives of abstract national identities. They arrive as young African scholars, thinkers, activists, entrepreneurs, researchers and community builders, with different stories, perspectives and aspirations.

And what emerges is something remarkable: a shared sense of purpose and belonging that transcends borders. At a time when public discourse can reduce Africa to divisions and differences, the lived experience within our community tells a different story.

It tells the story of young Africans discovering common cause, forming bonds across borders and leaving with a stronger sense not only of who they are, but of what it means to belong to Africa.

One of the most striking reflections we hear from scholars is that many of them felt most African while part of the Mandela Rhodes community.

Perhaps this should not surprise us. Since the first Mandela Rhodes cohort was selected in 2005, over 54% of all scholars supported have come from countries beyond South Africa's borders.

The community we have built is therefore not simply South African in Africa; it is intentionally and demonstrably Pan-African.

Within that community, the continent is not discussed as an abstract idea or political aspiration. It is encountered daily through shared lecture halls, conversations, friendships, challenges and experiences.

This insight reveals something profound about Pan-Africanism. For many, Pan-Africanism is discussed as an ideal, a political philosophy or an aspiration for the future. But perhaps its most meaningful test is not how much we agree with one another but whether we can remain connected when we do not. At the MRF, Pan-Africanism is something we are invited to practice constantly.

Each year, our scholars learn about one another's countries, cultures and histories.

Just as importantly, they learn something new about themselves. They discover that connection does not require sameness and that Africa's future cannot meaningfully be separated into disconnected national projects. It is, and has always been, a shared endeavour.

Philani Ngubane, a current South African scholar, reflected on how the MRF Leadership Development Programme challenged assumptions he had long held about South Africa's place on the continent: "I have always known that I am African. What I had not fully understood was what it means to be South African in Africa."

The MRF unsettled that distinction for me. Coming together with young people from across the continent meant that South Africa could no longer exist in my mind only as the place I come from. It became a country that I had to encounter through other people's eyes.

I remember conversations that challenged the way I understood South Africa's position on the continent and forced me to confront something I had not previously had to consider. That our story of ourselves is not the only story of us.

The MRF taught me that sometimes the most important thing we can do as young African leaders is to have our certainty interrupted.

My understanding of African identity has become less about finding the things that make us the same and more about learning how to remain connected across differences.

I now have a deeper understanding that South Africa's place in Africa is not something we inherit unquestioningly. It is something we have to keep earning through relationships, humility and listening.

Nada Ben Jemaa, a current scholar from Tunisia, reflected on how the MRF community reshaped her understanding of South Africa, strengthening her belief in the power of Pan-African solidarity: "During the xenophobic tensions earlier this year, many MRF scholars experienced a sense of uncertainty and vulnerability that was unfamiliar and deeply unsettling. What I remember most clearly is the response it drew from within the community."

South African scholars were often the first to reach out, checking in on classmates and offering support wherever they could. What emerged was a network of care and solidarity that held us together – a refusal to let anyone navigate that fear alone.

"There is something distinctly South African about that response. This is a country whose history was shaped by ordinary people organising to protect and care for one another, often in the hardest moments." Watching members of our community step into that same tradition, almost instinctively, was a reminder that community is defined by the choices people make when others need them most.

That is why I remain hopeful about this continent's future. Its people, again and again, will choose one another when it matters most.

These voices show what Pan-Africanism can look like when it moves beyond an idea and becomes a lived experience.

They are the voices of a generation that will inherit the future of this continent.

Their experience suggests that the value of Pan-African engagement is not simply that it broadens our horizons. It asks something harder of us: to have our assumptions challenged, to listen when our certainty is interrupted and to build belonging through relationships rather than certainty.

This experience is not accidental. It is the result of deliberately creating spaces where young Africans can learn from one another, challenge assumptions and build trust across difference.

At its core, xenophobia demands of us to see difference as a threat. Yet one of the lessons our scholars teach us year after year is that difference can equally be a source of learning, friendship, creativity and leadership. The very thing that division fears can be the thing from which growth emerges.

In a world increasingly characterised by polarisation, this is significant. Not because it eliminates disagreement or erases difference, but because it demonstrates that difference need not become division.

Africa faces substantial challenges. Unemployment, inequality, climate vulnerability, democratic fragility, educational disparities and questions of economic inclusion affects countries across the continent.

That reality calls for leadership that is ethical, collaborative and deeply human. It calls for courageous leaders who can hold complexity without resorting to simplistic answers. And it calls for a generation capable of imagining an Africa defined not by suspicion and fragmentation, but by cooperation and mutual respect.

This is why the work of the MRF's Leadership Development Programme is so important. Every scholarship awarded is a step toward a stronger future. Every dialogue across difference strengthens the foundations of understanding. Every opportunity to encounter another perspective expands the possibility of leadership rooted in empathy, humility and service.

When people ask what the MRF stands for, our answer is clear: We stand for opportunity, dignity and ethical leadership. We stand for a belief that young Africans, wherever they come from, deserve the chance to develop their intellectual and leadership potential. And we stand for a vision of Africa in which those opportunities are created not despite our diversity, but because of it.

Heritage Month offers an opportunity to remember that South Africa's story has never existed in isolation from the story of the continent. Our past was shaped by solidarity across borders. Our future will be shaped by the choices we make about belonging, opportunity and collective leadership.

The Mandela Rhodes Foundation remains proud of its Pan-African mandate.

We remain committed to welcoming and supporting young leaders from across the continent. And to creating spaces where difference is encountered with curiosity and where leadership is anchored in dignity.

And we remain convinced that one of the most powerful responses to division is to continue doing what we have always done. Bringing young Africans together to learn from difference, lead across borders and imagine together.

The Africa we inherit matters. But the Africa we build together matters even more.