Assistive tech is barrier to access for people with disabilities

Assistive technology refers to products, equipment and services that help people with disabilities function independently and participate fully in society. These include screen readers for people who are blind or partially sighted, hearing aids for people with hearing loss, wheelchairs for those with mobility impairments, braille devices, communication aids and a growing range of digital accessibility tools.

Too often, assistive technology is viewed as a medical intervention or specialised equipment. In reality, it is much more than that. It is a gateway to education, employment, entrepreneurship, independent living and social inclusion. It is the difference between exclusion and participation, dependence and independence, opportunity and limitation.

As a person with a disability, I (Luigia) know this firsthand. Assistive technology has enabled me to complete my studies, live independently and perform my job productively. It has allowed me to access information, communicate effectively and contribute meaningfully in professional environments. Quite simply, it has given me opportunities that many people take for granted.

The challenge, however, is that not everyone who needs assistive technology can access it. Across Africa, it is estimated that approximately 15% of the population lives with some form of disability or functioning problem. Yet millions continue to face barriers to education, employment and digital participation because they do not have access to the assistive technologies they require. South Africa is no exception.

One of the biggest challenges is affordability. Assistive devices are often expensive, particularly when they are imported. A quality wheelchair, screen-reading software, braille display or hearing aid can cost thousands and sometimes tens of thousands of rands. Even when government support or medical aid funding is available, waiting periods and eligibility requirements can delay access for months or even years.

Geography also plays a significant role. Many people living in rural and underserved communities must travel long distances to access assessment services, repairs or specialised support. Having a device is important but ongoing maintenance, training and technical support are equally critical. Without these services, even the best technology can become ineffective.

Another challenge is the gap between policy and implementation. South Africa has made significant progress in developing policies that promote disability rights, accessibility and inclusion. We have strong constitutional protections and legislative frameworks that recognise the rights of persons with disabilities. However, policy commitments without action will not transform society.

Too often, persons with disabilities still encounter inaccessible schools, workplaces and digital platforms. Assistive technology is only effective when it is supported by inclusive environments. A screen reader cannot overcome a poorly designed website. A wheelchair user cannot enter a building that lacks ramps or lifts. A hearing aid cannot compensate for the absence of sign language services when they are needed.

This is why accessibility and assistive technology must be viewed as complementary investments rather than separate issues.

Despite these challenges, there is reason for optimism. Across Africa, an increasing number of innovators are developing solutions tailored to local needs and realities. Entrepreneurs, researchers, organisations of persons with disabilities and technology developers are collaborating to create products that are more affordable, relevant and sustainable.

Local innovation has enormous potential. Greater investment in local manufacturing could reduce costs, create jobs and decrease dependence on imported technologies. South Africa already possesses significant engineering, technological and research expertise that can be leveraged to support the assistive technology sector.

The sector itself also presents substantial economic opportunities. As demand for assistive technology grows, so too does the need for product designers, software developers, technicians, trainers, service providers and manufacturers. Investing in assistive technology is therefore not simply a social responsibility. It is also an economic opportunity that can stimulate innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.

So, how do we address the challenges that remain?

First, the government must prioritise assistive technology within healthcare, education and employment programmes. Devices and related services should be treated as essential investments rather than optional extras.

Second, the private sector should strengthen commitments to accessibility and workplace inclusion. Employers who invest in assistive technology often discover that small adjustments can unlock significant talent and productivity.

Third, educational institutions must ensure that students with disabilities have access to the technologies and support services they need to succeed. No student should be denied an opportunity to learn because they cannot access the tools required to participate fully.

Finally, society must shift how it views disability. Too often, disability is framed in terms of limitations. Assistive technology demonstrates that when barriers are removed, people with disabilities can thrive as students, professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders and active citizens.

As we celebrate Casual Day, let us remember that inclusion is not about charity. It is about equality, dignity and opportunity. Assistive technology enables people with disabilities to participate in education, employment and community life on an equal basis with others.