Where women lead, doors open

Yet challenges remained. Women in diplomacy were frequently judged on competence and appearance and could find themselves expected to be strong without being intimidating, assertive without being aggressive and warm without becoming overly familiar.

The answer, she suggested, lay partly in understanding the power of presence. "Presence is not volume. It is impact." A diplomat's image, she said, was ultimately about whether people saw the person as trustworthy and whether they believed their word. True elegance was reflected in how people behaved when they had power. She said, relationship-building was no longer simply a "soft skill — it is strategic power".

She encouraged the women present to use their influence to open doors for those coming after them.

Another engaging segment was presented by Maria Scotti, who explored the theme "Dressing the Role, Revealing the Woman".

In a hands-on presentation, Scotti demonstrated different approaches to dressing in the diplomatic environment, while offering practical tips and advice on how women can present themselves appropriately and confidently in professional settings.

Smith reminded guests that Women's Month should be "a moment to recognise the journeys we have taken, the barriers we have overcome and the doors we continue to open for those coming after us."

She acknowledged the dignity, strength and vision with which they represented their countries and built bridges between nations, cultures and people. Smith said that perhaps women's greatest strength lay in what happens when women support one another. "Let us mentor young women. Let us share our knowledge, our networks and our opportunities,"

She called on women to celebrate one another's successes without competition and to ensure that the next generation does not have to fight the same battles. "They should walk into rooms knowing that they belong there," she said.

The forum also provided an opportunity for guests to experience a taste of South African hospitality and style. Each participant received a copy of the latest edition of the M&G, along with beautiful hampers from Stila Makeup. BMW Montana supported the gathering by showcasing the latest iX350.

Networking took place amid the natural surroundings of the SANParks venue, with guests enjoying refreshments and treats presented on beautifully decorated, African-inspired tables created by Lungstar Creations. L'OR kept conversations flowing over freshly brewed coffee.

The morning concluded with a vote of thanks from Mosetlhi, the M&G head of business development.

Ultimately, the Diplomatic Women's Forum was about recognising that diplomacy is changing and that women are increasingly at the heart of the transformation.