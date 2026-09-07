China’s Vision for Cooperation with Africa: Sincerity, Real Results, Amity and Good Faith

The Mail & Guardian article on 30 August by Mr Adekeye Adebajo concerning China’s foreign policy does not convey the truth. The article reflects a typical Western perspective which is distorted, fabricated, and ill-informed. For purposes unknown to us, its portrayal of China’s policy towards Africa and the world diverges significantly from the realities, reflecting an attempt to disparage and discredit China. We would like to clarify the following points:

First, China upholds the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith with Africa. Proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, this principle has been guiding and promoting our friendship and shared interests with Africa, and helped to take China-Africa cooperation to new heights. China stands ready to deepen cooperation with South Africa and other African countries to realize common prosperity.

Second, China is naturally a member of the Global South. No matter how the world changes, China’s heart is with the Global South; China’s root is in the Global South. This is not only because we have fought colonialism and hegemonism together in history, shared our development experience without reservation, but also because we are committed to the common goal of development and revitalization. China is ready to join hands with other Global South countries to journey on toward modernization and advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

We look forward to the successful convening of the 18th BRICS Summit in India on 12 to 13 September 2026, where “BRICS wisdom” can help drive the development and growth of the Global South.

Third, China is still a developing country and will never take the beaten path of seeking hegemony. China has inscribed in its Constitution that China follows an independent foreign policy and is committed to pursuing a path of peaceful development. China engages the world through partnership, not conquest. We are dedicated to pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and we are also dedicated to human progress and world harmony. No matter how the international situation evolves, and how strong China becomes, we will never seek hegemony or expansion. China will continue to play a constructive role in the changing world, perform its due international obligations, and work with all countries to build an equal and orderly multipolar future.

One point worth highlighting is that, for decades, China and South Africa enjoy fruitful cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. President Xi Jinping and President Cyril Ramaphosa jointly elevated China-South Africa relations to an all-round strategic cooperative partnership in the new era in September 2024.

Since May 1 this year, China fully implemented zero-tariff treatment for 100% of tariff-line products from 53 African countries that have diplomatic relations with China. This zero-tariff policy helped the export from South Africa to China increased significantly since June. China continues to remove tariffs to boost trade, multiply benefits for African people, and help South Africa access the golden opportunities of the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises in South Africa injected vitality into South Africa’s development, and are committed to driving South Africa’s economic growth, creating new jobs and help more households and communities across the country become better off. Between 2021 and 2025, at least 3084 South Africans have participated in professional training programs, workshops and seminars in China.

Looking ahead, China stands ready to work with South African partners and friends to write a new chapter of a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future.