Africa is bigger than we think

At first glance, the United Nations General Assembly's vote on 4 September 2026 to promote maps that show countries and continents in more accurate proportions may seem like a technical matter mainly for cartographers. But it was more than that.

We have long associated size with power and the vote might help change how the world sees Africa.

With 164 votes to one and six abstentions, member states endorsed an Africa-led resolution championed by Togo and backed by the African Union.

The resolution encourages governments, schools, international organisations, publishers and digital platforms to move away from the 16th-century Mercator projection when relative size matters and towards alternatives such as the Equal Earth projection.

The proposition is simple yet powerful: stop teaching from a map that makes Africa look smaller than it is. Behind that demand lies a deeper argument about truth, memory and power.

The Mercator projection, created in 1569 by the Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator, was a brilliant navigational tool for sailors because it preserved compass bearings as straight lines.

But that usefulness came at a cost. It dramatically enlarges land masses closer to the poles and diminishes those nearer the equator.

Greenland can appear roughly the size of Africa, although Africa is about 14 times larger. Northern Europe and North America are visually inflated. Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia near the equator are visually compressed.

The distortion is not a harmless classroom curiosity.

Most people first meet the world as children, on a wall map, in a textbook or now on a screen. Before they learn the vocabulary of geopolitics, before they understand trade routes, military power or development finance, they absorb an image of scale.

They see what appears large and central, and what appears small and peripheral.

A child in Europe or North America might learn, without anyone saying so, that their part of the world occupies more space and perhaps more importance, than it does.

A child in Africa might absorb the opposite lesson: that a continent of 30.4 million square kilometres, the second-largest on Earth, is somehow marginal.

The vote is not intended to ban the Mercator projection. Nor does it deny its practical uses in maritime and aerial navigation.

The adoption of Equal Earth or other equal-area projections will not solve Africa's development challenges.

A map will not build roads, create jobs, finance schools, stop conflict, industrialise economies or negotiate fairer trade.

But symbols matter because they shape imagination.

The world has long been asked to look at Africa through lenses of crisis, charity, extraction and deficiency — an image of a continent on the periphery, at times deepened by its own episodes of civil strife and political crises.

To correct the map is to remove one quiet visual lie from that inheritance.

Colonialism was not only a system of force but also a system of representation. It named, classified, measured and displayed peoples and territories in ways that justified domination.

Africa was treated not as a civilisational space in its own right but as an object to be administered, divided, extracted from and explained by others. The map was one instrument among many in that larger framework.

To show the continent as diminished was not the original scientific purpose of Mercator's projection but over centuries, its repeated use helped normalise a smaller mental picture of Africa's place in the world.

Yet the real Africa is larger than the United States, China, India and much of Europe combined.

It holds immense mineral wealth, vast renewable energy potential, remarkable biodiversity, the world's youngest population and some of its fastest-growing cities.

It is also home to 54 countries, thousands of languages and cultures, and a deep archive of political, intellectual, artistic and commercial history too often reduced to a single story of need.

To see Africa correctly on a map is to bring visual proportion closer to reality.

Even so, Africa should not mistake visual correction for transformation. The continent's rightful size must also be expressed in the strength of its institutions, the productivity of its economies, the confidence of its young people, the quality of its governance and the depth of its integration.

If the world must stop making Africa look small, African leaders must also do the hard work of ensuring that Africa does not act small — fragmented in its markets, hesitant in its diplomacy, dependent in its financing and too often divided in the face of shared challenges.

The adoption of the draft General Assembly resolution, "Correcting the historical distortion of Africa's size in world maps", is not a grievance but a demand for honesty.

It says that children should not inherit a distorted image of the planet. It asks institutions not to casually reproduce a hierarchy of visibility. It reminds us that accuracy is not ideological; it is educational. In a world where maps guide classrooms, newsrooms, diplomacy, investment and digital navigation, what appears on the page can shape what seems possible in the mind.

A fair map will not by itself deliver a fairer world. But it can help remove one of the old distortions through which unfairness has been made to look natural.

Africa is not a small continent. It is neither marginal nor a blank space waiting to be filled by other people's meanings. It is vast, complex, young and consequential.

The UN vote has not redrawn any borders. It has quietly invited the world to look again — and this time, to see Africa at its true scale.

Anthony Ohemeng-Boamah writes on international development and socioeconomic transformation, with a focus on Africa.