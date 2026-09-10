Ruto's election gamble turns toxic in Kenya

With 11 months to the general election, Kenyan President William Ruto's directive restricting foreign nationals from small-scale retail and informal trade has become the latest flashpoint in a desperate re-election strategy defined by crisis management.

The measure, framed publicly as economic protectionism for Kenyan small-scale traders, has triggered diplomatic friction in the East African Community (EAC) and vigilante harassment targeting foreign traders — most visibly Burundian nationals hawking tea, peanuts and shoes in Nairobi.

The government has been compelled to issue three statements in the past week — from the ministry of foreign affairs, the Office of the Government Spokesperson (OGS) and the State House spokesperson — walking the directive from a blanket restriction towards a regulated, time-bound compliance framework.

The directive traces to a demonstration by Nairobi traders demanding lower taxes on imported goods and citing unfair competition from Chinese-owned retail outlets.

The protest, arriving in the campaign period, prompted the president to convene traders and leaders at State House, where he issued directives on regulating small-scale retail and informal trade activity — subsequently linked to the pending Local Content Bill, 2025 (National Assembly Bill No 45 of 2025).

The political framing echoes the re-election playbook used in the region — attributing domestic job scarcity to foreign traders. It follows on the heels of the president's move to expel Tata Group from its Magadi operations over allegations of exploiting Maasai community land — a pattern suggesting economic nationalism.

The directive's effect on the ground was harassment, intimidation and confiscation of goods from foreign small traders, disproportionately affecting Burundian nationals. Burundi's foreign minister petitioned EAC chair president Yoweri Museveni for a meeting of member states — a request that, at the time of writing, remains unscheduled. International coverage, including reporting by Le Monde, characterised the measures as a blanket ban on foreign traders.

The OGS's statement sought to reframe the episode as a documentation and regularisation issue.

It announced a documentation and registration window through which undocumented EAC nationals, Burundians specifically named, are called to register with their high commissions or embassies. Individuals undergoing registration are to be presumed legally in Kenya for the duration of the window.

The statement carried a warning to security agencies, authorities and the public against harassment, intimidation or xenophobia.

The State House Spokesperson's statement on 8 September directed that the Local Content Bill 2025 be expanded to build a "clear, fair and predictable framework" identifying which categories of trade may be reserved for citizens, while protecting foreign nationals legally working, investing or trading in Kenya.

It set a 90-day regularisation period during which government agencies, in consultation with the embassies, will support affected traders in meeting immigration, work-permit, registration and licensing requirements — after which the requirements will be enforced.

The statement placed enforcement authority exclusively with "duly authorised state agencies", stating that no individual or group has authority to harass, intimidate, threaten or interfere with foreign nationals and that legitimate economic grievances "can never justify discrimination, excuse lawlessness or sanction violence".

Read together, the two statements represent a sequencing, with the OGS statement absorbing the immediate diplomatic and reputational damage, while the State House statement, issued a day later and bearing the president's directive, converted an ad hoc political declaration into a structured legislative and administrative process with a 90-day runway. This is consistent with damage-control choreography rather than a reversal of the policy intent.

The directive cannot be read in isolation from the president's narrowing path to re-election.

After the death of Kenya's veteran opposition figure Raila Odinga, Ruto moved to absorb Odinga's strongholds in western Kenya, Nyanza, the Coast and Nairobi through the broad-based government coalition arrangement. The realignment was accompanied by the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whose base lies in Mount Kenya.

Odinga's party has since fractured, with secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, aged 44 and hailing from Bungoma, emerging as a rallying figure, locking the president out of western Kenya, parts of Nyanza, Nairobi and the Gen Z demographic.

Gachagua has consolidated Mount Kenya and Kalonzo Musyoka retains eastern Kenya. The three figures are positioning to field a single opposition candidate for August 2027, narrowing the president's electoral coalition.

Against this backdrop, the small-scale trade directive reads as an attempt to consolidate a nationalist, pro-Kenyan-livelihoods vote before the election — but one executed without an adequate legal or diplomatic framework, forcing a two-stage retrofit once the harassment of foreign traders and the EAC's diplomatic pushback became politically costly.