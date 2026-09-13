Matriculants, there's a career that need needs you

Now here's the maths that should be on that poster. South Africa needs roughly 30 000 newly qualified artisans a year to keep its economy running. We're training about 20 000. That's a 10 000-person hole every year and it's getting worse: the share of companies struggling to recruit artisans doubled from 10% in 2024 to 22% in 2025. And the average South African artisan is now in their mid-fifties. Within a decade, a generation of toolmakers, fitters and machinists retires — and if nobody has been trained to replace them, entire factories stop.

The question is simple: Who will replace them? This is where toolmaking comes in. Toolmaking sits at the heart of modern manufacturing. Toolmakers produce the dies, moulds, jigs, fixtures and precision tools that enable other manufacturers to make the products we use every day. There is a reason tooling is often described as the “Mother Industry” by the Chinese: manufacturing depends on the tools that make manufacturing possible.

No toolmaker means no locally pressed car panel, no moulded plastic component, no localised manufacturing sector, period. And South Africa's industrial strategy is banking on exactly that localisation to grow the economy.

It just hasn't said your name yet. I'd like it to.

Let's deal with the two objections I hear every time I raise this with a room full of matriculants and their parents.

The first is money. A toolmaking apprenticeship is a structured, accredited four-year training programme and, importantly, it is paid. You are not necessarily waiting for a bursary that may never come through. You are not taking on years of student debt simply to gain access to a qualification.

Instead, you can earn while you learn, working on real machines and developing practical skills under the guidance of experienced professionals. You graduate not only with a qualification but with years of workplace experience on your CV. By the time some of your university classmates are finishing their degrees and beginning the search for their first job, you could be a qualified tradesperson with substantial practical experience.

Toolmaking is not a dead-end trade. It can lead to supervisory and management positions, specialised precision-manufacturing roles, further technical education or even the opportunity to establish your own workshop. The skills are also transferable, with qualified toolmakers able to pursue opportunities even overseas.