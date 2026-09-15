Shattering the cycle: Confronting the crisis of gender-based violence

The recent discovery of six bodies (and counting) in Kempton Park and Kwa-Themba, including that of a missing runner, has sent ripples of fear and outrage throughout our society. Each life lost is not merely a statistic; it represents unfulfilled dreams and shattered families.

As a mother of a daughter and a son, I grapple with a conflicting reality. I worry daily about my daughter’s safety while bearing the profound responsibility of instilling values of respect and understanding of gender-based violence (GBV) in my son. The duality weighs heavily on my heart as I strive to teach him to be an ally in a world that often seems indifferent to the suffering of women.

The tragedy in Ekurhuleni serves as a stark reminder that GBV in South Africa is not a mere headline — it is a crisis demanding immediate action. Historically, GBV has been deeply rooted in our society, nurtured by centuries of patriarchal norms that have shaped attitudes towards women. From colonial times to the present, women have often found themselves marginalised, their voices silenced. As we confront this crisis, we must acknowledge the long shadow of history that looms over us, shaping the landscape of violence against women.

In South Africa, a woman is murdered every three hours. The grim statistic encapsulates the pervasive threat facing women across the nation.

In 2021, more than 50 000 cases of rape were reported, yet experts believe the true numbers are far higher, as many women remain silent out of fear of stigma and disbelief. The silence underscores a culture that prioritises the protection of perpetrators over the safety of victims.

The historical gender dynamics in our country cannot be overlooked. For generations, patriarchal norms have shaped our attitudes towards women, normalising violence and fostering an environment where victims feel unsupported. Many women hesitate to report GBV, fearing their experiences will be dismissed or trivialised. This culture of silence perpetuates the cycle of violence, allowing it to thrive unchecked.

While more women are willing to come forward, systemic failures within law enforcement present formidable barriers. Inadequacies in addressing GBV cases, particularly regarding DNA evidence processing and the speed of investigations, raise serious questions about police commitment. Delays in evidence collection and a lack of supportive resources for survivors often lead to case withdrawals, leaving victims feeling abandoned by a system designed to protect them.

Moreover, the capacity of our prisons and the entire criminal justice system is woefully inadequate to combat GBV. Overcrowded facilities and underfunded rehabilitation programmes fail to address the root causes of violence, leaving offenders without necessary interventions to prevent recidivism. Countries such as Rwanda and Sweden have taken a proactive stance against GBV, implementing specialised units in law enforcement to handle such cases sensitively, ensuring that victims receive immediate support.