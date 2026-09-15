The Politics of Fear: What It Means to Be a Woman in South Africa

The existence of risk management strategies does not absolve society of the responsibility to reduce the risk itself.

And this is where our national response requires considerably greater intellectual honesty.

Gender based violence is not simply a criminal justice problem, although the criminal justice system is central to addressing it. It is simultaneously a social, economic, cultural, institutional and human rights problem. It concerns the ways in which power operates within intimate relationships. It concerns the normalisation of controlling behaviour.

It concerns attitudes towards women's autonomy. It concerns the socialisation of boys and men. It concerns whether victims are believed. It concerns whether complaints are taken seriously. It concerns whether investigations are competent and timely. It concerns whether perpetrators believe that consequences are inevitable.

And it concerns whether the state and society are capable of recognising violence before it becomes lethal.

That last point deserves particular attention.

We tend to think of femicide as beginning at the moment a woman is murdered. It does not.

For many victims, lethal violence exists at the end of a continuum that may include intimidation, coercive control, stalking, harassment, physical assault, sexual violence and threats.

By the time a woman's body is found, the violence may have been present in her life for months or years.

The murder is the final manifestation.

The warning signs often came earlier.

The question we should therefore be asking is not only why women are being killed.

It is why the systems surrounding them so frequently fail to interrupt the trajectory towards violence.

That requires accountability.

Not performative outrage. Not another campaign that disappears from public consciousness after the next news cycle. Not another reminder to women to be careful.

Accountability.

We need institutions capable of identifying patterns across cases rather than treating each woman's death as an isolated tragedy. We need effective investigation. We need appropriate victim support. We need credible prosecution. We need communities willing to intervene when warning signs emerge.

We need men willing to confront misogyny within their own social environments rather than assuming that violence against women is exclusively the responsibility of "bad men". And we need political leadership that recognises that a crisis of this magnitude requires sustained institutional attention rather than episodic responses driven by public outrage.

But there is another dimension of this crisis that deserves greater recognition: the psychological consequences of living with the possibility of violence.

A woman does not need to be attacked to have her life altered by violence. The anticipation of violence is itself consequential.

It determines when she travels.

Where she goes. Who she trusts. How long she stays out. Whether she accepts an invitation. Whether she takes a particular route home.

Whether she feels comfortable living alone. Whether she allows herself the freedom to be spontaneous.

That is significant because freedom is not merely the absence of physical restraint.

Freedom also requires the reasonable expectation that one can participate in society without constantly calculating the possibility of harm.

When women routinely modify their lives because they anticipate violence, the consequences extend beyond individual fear.

Women's access to public life is diminished. Their mobility is constrained.

Their economic participation can be affected.

Their social relationships are influenced.

Their sense of autonomy is eroded. Fear therefore becomes more than an emotion.

It becomes a social force.

And perhaps this is why the language of "normal" concerns me so deeply.

We should never become comfortable with a society in which women have developed sophisticated survival strategies simply because those strategies have become necessary.

Adaptation is not evidence that a problem has been solved.

Sometimes it is evidence that people have been forced to live with the problem for too long. I love South Africa.

That is precisely why I find this conversation so difficult.

Criticising our country's failures does not mean rejecting the country itself. On the contrary, it reflects a belief that South Africa can and must do better.

I want to live in a country where a woman can walk to her car without having to scan the environment first.

Where being alone does not automatically mean being vulnerable.

Where a daughter leaving the house does not require her mother to calculate every possible danger between the front door and her safe return.

Where women are not routinely taught that their safety depends primarily on their ability to anticipate the behaviour of violent men.

I do not want fear to become an inherited component of womanhood.

I do not want younger women to regard my generation's precautions as simply the natural conditions of being female.

And I certainly do not want us to reach a point where another murdered woman produces nothing more than another week of outrage, another series of headlines and another set of safety tips for women.

We should be asking more difficult questions.

What does the persistence of femicide reveal about our institutions?

What does it reveal about our communities?

What does it reveal about how we understand masculinity, power and entitlement? What does it reveal about the effectiveness of our interventions?

And what would it take to make women genuinely safer rather than simply more vigilant?

These questions are uncomfortable because they demand that responsibility move beyond the individual.

They require us to examine ourselves collectively. They require men to participate in prevention. They require institutions to be held accountable.