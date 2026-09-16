A Colourful Life Cut Short: Tribute to Owen Ndlovu

Owen Ndlovu’s death has left a profound silence in the hearts of many sports lovers who knew him, those who worked with him or simply enjoyed his presence on the airwaves. The former SABC Sports presenter and music rights activist has been found dead in tragic circumstances in Thokoza after being hijacked and kidnapped in Katlehong while collecting his wife from church.

At just 54, his life was taken far too soon, and the suddenness of this loss feels especially cruel.

Owen lived a colourful, energetic life that reflected his passion for sport, media and the creative industry. As a familiar voice and face in South African sports broadcasting, he covered football and other events with enthusiasm, flair and professionalism. Through his production company, Michaelowen Productions, he contributed to PSL radio programming and later expanded into music advocacy, becoming involved with Artists United and the SABC Summer Song of the Year concept. He was a fighter for artists’ rights, often outspoken and determined in his pursuit of fairness in an industry that can be unforgiving.

Many who knew him will remember not only his professional contributions but the vibrant personality that lit up rooms and conversations. Owen had a way of making people laugh and feel at ease, often punctuating moments with his signature catchphrases. One of those memorable lines was “ubani ikhehla”, a playful, distinctive expression that captured his colourful spirit and became part of the way many remember him. It was pure Owen: lively, unfiltered and full of character.

His sudden death is tragic in every sense. A husband, colleague and advocate was taken in a violent act that has shocked communities on the East Rand and beyond. His followers now face an unimaginable void and the outpouring of grief from the sporting and music worlds shows how many lives he touched.

His voice, his energy, his fight for what he believed in and those unforgettable catchphrases like “ubani ikhehla” will linger in the memories of those who shared in his colourful journey. May he rest in peace and may his family find strength and comfort in the love and respect that surrounds them during this difficult time. South Africa has lost a unique and spirited individual whose light shone brightly while it lasted.

Owen Ndlovu will be deeply missed.

Lelo Mzaca is an award-winning multitalented journalist, copywriter and presenter of The Big Breakfast Show on Radio 2000. He has an overwhelming passion for sport, lifestyle, music, arts and culture.