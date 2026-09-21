Nine dead women later and we’re still managing symptoms

If the police remain under-resourced or ineffective in certain places, if cases disappear into bureaucratic processes, if communities learn not to trust institutions, if perpetrators believe they can escape consequences, if women continue to carry the burden of protecting themselves, if boys continue to grow up absorbing violent ideas about masculinity, if economic dependence keeps women trapped in abusive relationships and if political leadership responds to each crisis only after it explodes, then what are we changing? We are managing symptoms. We are not dismantling the machinery that keeps producing them.

South Africa has been talking about gender-based violence and femicide for years. We have plans. We have frameworks. We have summits. We have speeches. The National Strategic Plan on GBVF contains pillars dealing with accountability, prevention, justice, safety, response, economic empowerment and research. The state has therefore identified many of the structural dimensions of the crisis. The question is no longer whether South Africa understands that GBV is a systemic problem. The question is whether the system is capable of changing itself. And that is where we need to be much more honest.

When I say “the system”, I do not mean one political party. I do not mean the ANC alone, the DA, ActionSA, the EFF or Parliament. I mean the much larger architecture that connects politics, economics, institutions, social norms, capital, policing, employment, land, housing, education, infrastructure and power. Changing the occupants of a building does not necessarily change the building.

South Africa’s political conversation often becomes too shallow at precisely this point. We debate who should govern, who should be president, whether the ANC is finished, whether the DA can govern, whether ActionSA can deliver, the EFF’s politics, coalition arrangements and elections. Underneath all this sits a harder question: If the political parties change but the underlying system remains largely intact, what changes?

Would voting for the DA change everything? Would voting for ActionSA change everything? Would voting for the EFF change everything? Would voting for another party change everything?

These are not questions about who someone should vote for. They are questions about whether electoral change and structural change are the same thing. They are not. A party can enter government and inherit institutions, economic structures, bureaucratic systems, property relations, labour markets, investment relationships and social norms that existed before it arrived. If the structures remain unchanged, the new political leadership can find itself administering an old system. South Africa may not simply have a leadership problem. It may have a system-reproduction problem. We keep replacing pieces while leaving the machinery running.

South African men are operating within a system that, in many ways, has historically favoured them. This is where the femicide crisis becomes particularly important. When we talk about violence against women, we often talk about individual perpetrators. Individual men who murder, rape, assault or abuse women must, of course, be held accountable for what they do. But there is another question: What kind of society allows those behaviours to reproduce themselves across generations?