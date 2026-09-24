Sorry: The easiest word

The viral footage of a vulgar roadside confrontation in Norwood, Johannesburg, where a Jewish motorist, identified as Rodney Plett, subjected an internet content creator, Abdur Rahamaan, to a barrage of explicit, racialised anti-Muslim slurs and death threats, linked the threats to Israel's genocide in Gaza.

This can't be dismissed as a transient episode of road rage or the pathology of one individual.

It is an inculcated bigotry that has deep roots in racism and supremacism.

It is nice, though, of the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) to have issued a condemnation of the language and the conduct of the man.

It would have been nicer if they condemned the sentiments too. No one expects the SAJBD to answer for the behaviour of one individual, nor should it. Plett's conduct is his own, and cannot reasonably be imputed to an entire community.

But the fact that the board felt compelled to speak at all suggests that it understood there was something here for which it had to assume a measure of institutional responsibility — even if it condemned the conduct without confronting the sentiment behind it.

Its decision to intervene creates a legitimate question about what, precisely, it was taking responsibility for. After all, it was he who triumphantly invoked Israel's massacre of Palestinians, specifically Gazans. The sentiments don't emerge in a vacuum. They must come from somewhere.

The South African Zionist Community, of which the SAJBD is an active part, has long been entrenched in a vulgarity of its own, actively encouraging and defending Israel's genocide against Palestinians.

Accustomed to spewing its own vitriol against even the mildest rebuke of Israeli conduct, the SAJBD, as part of the Zionist political machinery, albeit in a religious guise, has served to condemn, alienate and ostracise anyone, including devoutly religious Jews, for expressing any anti-Israeli views.

Interactions in public spaces are diagnostic.

A mundane encounter can instantly degenerate into an unhinged tirade invoking genocide, racial dominance and religious bigotry, exposing the raw, unredacted ideological subconscious of people fashioned to think in this way.

Plett's pavement vulgarity is not an anomaly.

It was the unmasked, overt manifestation of an ingrained ideological conditioning that feels licensed, protected and emboldened.

Look past the immediate spectacle of an abusive motorist and examine the conditions that sustain such behaviour.

The threat's content — an unprompted invocation of Israel's genocide — betrays the man's (if he could be called that) drawing on a repository of thought and language that has become global.

South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice has crawled at a deliberately slow pace after the court found the claims plausible in early 2024. Israel's deadline for its defence repeatedly slid, eventually landing in March 2026, with South Africa's reply due for another year and a half.

Illegal Israeli lebensraum settlement expansion and terrorism in the West Bank have continued and the Trump administration has extended American consular services into these terrorist enclaves — a tiny bureaucratic act that legitimises impunity.

The attempt at damage control by the SAJBD seeks to isolate the perpetrator rather than confront their complicity in producing it.

The global geopolitical climate and South Africa's own little right-wing ecosystem have converted that latent ethno-chauvinism into a confident, muscular racism.

Apologise but do nothing In the immediate wake of public outrage, representative organisations predictably move into damage control. The SAJBD statement condemning the driver's language and conduct, while asserting a commitment to civil harmony, is empty.

Where was the SAJBD's commitment to civil harmony when insults were hurled at President Cyril Ramaphosa and at South Africa more generally by the chief rabbi — for nothing more than asking Israel to behave in a proportionate, humane manner consistent with human rights norms and international law? The appeal was twisted into an existential threat.

Such sentiments operate as mechanisms to quarantine Zionist impunity while pretending to be instruments of moral reckoning. The logic is as familiar as it is flawed. The offender is framed as an isolated "aberration", organisations express outrage and then quickly attempt to shut down further scrutiny.

By treating the incident as a solitary outlier, the organisational leadership avoids the far more uncomfortable task of auditing the political, cultural and educational spaces under its stewardship. It manages public relations while insulating the underlying ideological ecosystem — the soft underbelly of ethno-supremacist bigotry and deep-seated Islamophobia — that circulates unchecked in right-wing enclaves.

Coupled with South Africa's anti-migrant politics over the past 18 months, these currents have curdled into something explicitly racist, separatist, exclusivist, bigoted and Islamophobic.

The right-wing ecosystem has peddled a scarcely concealed apartheid nostalgia, warning of an "Islamic invasion", advocating taking halaal foods off supermarket shelves and talking of muslims wanting to impose sharia law on society.

There appears to be a co-ordinated effort to spread hostility towards Islam and Muslims, in particular, hitching the xenophobic hate movement to this despicable wagon.

Aided by the advantage of anonymity, this drift is most pronounced on social media and online where perpetrators of this can spread their message but neither own nor account for it.

From the "soft underbelly" to muscular racism Ideology is not static. It adapts to the distribution of power. For decades, polite liberal discourse insisted that bigotry in South Africa's affluent suburbs had been relegated to private dining tables, a suppressed, impolite "soft underbelly" constrained by the 1994 constitutional settlement.

But this incident demonstrates that a transition has occurred from a closeted prejudice to an uninhibited and aggressive racism.

Plett did not merely whisper a slur; he bellowed death threats, active hate speech, invoked the destruction of Gaza and asserted his right to intimidate in broad daylight.

What can account for this? The answer lies in the relationship between global impunity and local consciousness. Racism becomes muscular when those who harbour it believe that the global balance of power has validated their hierarchy.

Over the past two years, the unpunished devastation of Gaza and its civilian infrastructure and the systematic displacement of Palestinians have seen the triumph of raw ethno-supremacism and separatism over morality and law.

When global powers, whether through explicit imperial and predatory patron-client arrangements under Donald Trump or the tacit, hypocritical acquiescence of the United Kingdom and European states, grant blanket diplomatic and military cover to Israeli impunity, it trickles down from international to suburban street corners.

Plett is a localised, if unconscious, proxy for a right-wing ethno-nationalist project, convinced that the power dynamics of temporal dominance in the world would apply equally on the local streets of Johannesburg.

Ideological conditioning and the rhetoric of dehumanisation A critical feature of Plett's outburst was its vocabulary. The perpetrator did not resort to generic insults. His rage was framed through hate speech and the lens of anti-Muslim bigotry and explicit references to the annihilation of Gazans, a script — internalised through sustained ideological conditioning.

Dehumanisation is the necessary prerequisite for violence. Before a person can comfortably threaten another with death or celebrate the destruction of an entire population, they must first be conditioned to view them as subhuman, inherently dangerous and devoid of moral standing.

When communal messaging and political projects pretend to defend religious institutions, they frame an entire demographic through the prism of terrorism, threat and existential enmity. This produces a reflexively rabid subject, rendering the Muslim, in an ordinary exchange of social tension over a mundane issue such as driving too slowly, a legitimate target for intimidation.

The collapse of liberal distinctions For too long, South Africans have laboured under the illusion that citizens can passionately support and resource ethno-nationalist dispossession and military occupation abroad while remaining committed, egalitarian democrats at home.

This fiction has repeatedly been shattered. This incident is just the latest manifestation of it. It is impossible to internalise, celebrate and justify the extermination and displacement of a people thousands of miles away without corrupting one's own sense of civic morality.

The rhetoric of exceptionalism and the adage of "might is right" do not immunise one from customarily denuding someone else.

When polite society tolerates, defends or silently accedes to the doctrine that one group possesses an inherent, divinely or historically ordained right to dominate another, it lays the groundwork for domestic bigotry.

Plett merely stripped away the diplomatic euphemisms and legalistic jargon that usually disguises this ideology, presenting ethno-nationalist chauvinism in its purest, most vulgar form. Right-wing white South Africans rarely consider what the implications of this might be for them.

If fictitious claims to state legitimacy are subscribed to on the basis of 'chosen people' myths, God's promise or might is right, would they accept that black South Africans, by right of might and dominance, should also be able to dehumanise and arbitrarily deprive whites (or anyone else) of their rights or their "private property"?

Imagine black South Africans used the power of their numbers to exact revenge for colonialism and apartheid held in this way?

Reclaiming non-racism and non-supremacist insularity South Africa's constitutional democracy was forged through a costly struggle against institutionalised racial supremacy and dehumanisation. The founding promise of non-racism and non-racialism was never meant to be a passive compromise that accommodated privileged chauvinism. It was intended as an active, uncompromising stance against all forms of racial and religious bigotry and hierarchy.

If the SAJBD wishes to offer more than empty press releases, it must undertake a fundamental shift in practice.

It must end isolated absolution and the treatment of overt racist incidents as isolated anomalies. Acknowledge that public outbursts are the downstream effects of private ideological conditioning.

Confront the ethno-nationalist bigotry and directly challenge the educational, cultural and political narratives within institutions that legitimise total war, territorial annexation and the dehumanisation of Palestinians and Muslims.

The SAJBD might find it hard to do this, since they craft the narratives on which these practices rest. The hypocritical double standard that demands strict non-racialism and constitutional protection domestically while endorsing ethno-supremacist state action abroad has to end.

Racism, bigotry and Islamophobia are not flaws in an individual's manners. They are attempted assertions, even if misplaced in this context, of power.

When they emerge in public spaces, backed by the perceived sanction of global impunity, they must not be met with sanitised PR statements, but with rigorous and uncompromising resistance.