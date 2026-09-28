Long Before the Classroom, Learning Has Already Begun

But nutrition is only part of the story. Breastfeeding is also one of a child's earliest developmental experiences. It is one of the first opportunities for what child development specialists call responsive caregiving, expressed through “serve and return” interactions: the continuous back-and-forth relationship that emerges when babies signal a need and a caregiver notices, understands and responds. A baby’s hunger cues are met with warmth, touch and nourishment, teaching them their communication has meaning and loving support is available when they need it.

These moments may seem ordinary but they are far from insignificant. Scientists have long understood that the first 1,000 days of life represent one of the most important periods of human development. During this time, babies' brains develop at an extraordinary pace, shaped as much by relationships as by nutrition. Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding stimulate the release of oxytocin, often called the “love hormone”, in both mother and baby, helping babies feel safe and secure while laying the foundations for later learning, emotional regulation and social development.

Every feed creates an opportunity for communication. A baby signals hunger, discomfort or the need for comfort. A caregiver responds. Through hundreds, even thousands, of these interactions, children begin learning that their needs matter, that communication brings a response and that the world is a place where they can feel safe. These are some of the very first lessons a child ever learns.

In South Africa, millions of mothers are raising children in communities shaped by poverty, unemployment, food insecurity and violence. Many families have limited access to quality early learning programmes and overstretched public services. In these circumstances, the everyday interactions between a caregiver and child become even more important, because they are among the few developmental resources available to every family, regardless of income.

This should also change how we think about mothers. For generations, particularly under colonialism and apartheid, Black women were routinely separated from their own children, sent to raise other people's families as domestic workers or migrant labourers while their own children were cared for by grandmothers, aunts and neighbours. That caregiving sustained households, communities and the economy, yet received almost no recognition in return.