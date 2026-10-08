Sol Tshekisho Plaatje: His name is everywhere . . . his legacy must be too

Engaging deeply with his history, I discovered a man whose intellectual curiosity was inseparable from his concern for others. A journalist, author, linguist, translator and political organiser, he placed his gifts at the service of African dignity. What moved me was the humanity that gave his achievements purpose.

A founding member and first general secretary of the South African Native National Congress in 1912, he challenged dispossession through Native Life in South Africa. His novel Mhudi centred African experience, while his Shakespeare translations into Setswana affirmed the intellectual possibilities of our languages. He understood that people must tell their own stories.

For a man whose formal schooling ended at primary level, his intellectual reach was extraordinary. His travels to Britain, Canada and the United States carried African struggles beyond our borders. Having been fortunate enough to travel to every African country and every continent, I find particular resonance in his journeys. Travel has deepened my appreciation of the common bonds that unite us across borders, languages and cultures, and of the dignity we owe one another.

Plaatje travelled under far more difficult circumstances, yet refused to accept them as the boundaries of his contribution.

His life gives substance to Nelson Mandela’s words in Long Walk to Freedom: “It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.” A university bearing Plaatje’s name must recognise potential beyond privilege and pro-vide opportunities he had to create for himself.

The University’s four faculties connect powerfully with his legacy. Education equips us to define our future. Economic and Management Sciences turn knowledge and enterprise into livelihoods and shared prosperity. The Humanities help us recover our stories and affirm our dignity.

Natural and Applied Sciences equip us to understand our world and develop solutions to its challenges. Together, they give practical expression to the pursuit of knowledge for human advancement and offer foundations for a future worth living.

The perseverance of his family, community storytellers, the Sol Plaatje Educational Trust and scholars preserved a history that formal education neglected and kept his legacy alive.