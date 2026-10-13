Psychology congress to tackle GBVF

The Psychological Society of South Africa (PsySSA) is outraged at the recent killings of women in Ekurhuleni. Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cannot continue unabated. As we make sense of our collective grief, trauma and fear, an evidence-based approach is needed to end GBVF. As the country’s largest body of psychology professionals, PsySSA will be meeting in Ekurhuleni for its 30th annual congress from October 13-15. Hundreds of psychology practitioners, activists, academics, and students will gather for 3-days of intellectual deliberations.

Several sessions will support the national conversation on ending GBVF. Four panel discussions and about 20 individual papers will focus on masculinity, violence prevention, and survivor support, covering a diversity of perspectives and research methods. This article offers a brief snapshot of emerging topics.

Men and masculinities – in crisis? Studies on men and masculinities feature prominently in the programme.

Shahieda Jansen, author of the book, Masculinity Meets Humanity: An Adapted Model of Masculinised Psychotherapy, urges us to reframe GBV prevention. She will draw on data from nine focus group discussions that included boys aged 10–18. She argues that instead of “correcting problematic masculinity” we must also address “relational deprivation and belonging deficits amongst men”. She also joins a panel that tackles the increasingly common refrain, “Are Boys and Young Men Being Left Behind?” Along with Kgamadi Kometsi, Luke Lamprecht, and Pierre Brouard they ask complex social questions, such as “Are boys and young men facing new forms of vulnerability that require attention? How do we engage in these questions without reinforcing backlash against gender equality? What role can psychology play in supporting boys' and young men's emotional development in ways which contribute to gender justice rather than undermine it?”

Masculinities are increasingly shaped by social media influencers. Angeline Stephens, chairperson of PsySSA’s Sexuality and Gender Division, will moderate a panel, “Inside The [South African] Manosphere” with prominent academics Nkululeko Nkomo, Peace Kiguwa, and Floretta Boonzaier. Additionally, Lamprecht, a child protection specialist, will unpack two real-world case studies of young boys drawn into a dangerous online manosphere. He argues that “restrictive masculinity norms, role confusion, and unmet emotional needs create the fertile ground that extremist online spaces deliberately exploit”. Lamprecht challenges schools, clinicians, and policymakers “to move from reactive responses to proactive structural change in how we raise and support boys.”

In a country as diverse as ours, the intersections of culture, race, class, and location intersect with masculinity. Several talks will explore these diversities, by focusing on Xhosa men; white Afrikaans men; coloured men in Durban; men in Tshwane; and men in Mpumalanga. For example, Boitumelo Louisa Kekana studied the relationship between toxic masculinity and historical trauma, such as colonialism and apartheid. Using interviews with 20 men living in Pretoria, Kekana will present a decolonial toolkit for psychologists to challenge Western models and incorporate Indigenous healing practices to reduce GBVF.

Of course, central to these works is the key question, ‘Can men change?’ Offering a philosophical (and optimistic) perspective, Thabolwethu Tema Maphosa investigated the lives of two political icons – Robert Sobukwe and Joshua Nkomo – to demonstrate that Black men do possess the agency to dismantle patriarchy. “My research presents a counter view to the notion of Black men as rigid objects in patriarchy's hold,” says Maphosa.