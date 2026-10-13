Why the Wild Coast Exploration Permit Was Always Defective

Most recently, the term lawfare has been deployed by the Israeli government to characterise the efforts of the South African government to hold Israel accountable before the International Court of Justice for their actions in Gaza. Rather than face accountability, or accept that an adverse legal finding has been made, they chose instead to launch an attack on international law and the rules based system itself. The point in that instance, as is the case here, is to shield the powerful from legal accountability for their lawbreaking, and to delegitimize the entirely legitimate efforts of those communities who are using democratic, constitutional and entirely lawful avenues to obtain justice and accountability. The goal of deploying language in this fashion is to undermine the rule of law and to attack the institutions who uphold it. It is an assault on our hard won freedoms, and South Africans must guard against it.