The Constitution has the last word – for now

From 5 to 8 October 2026, anti-immigration protests in Durban, Soweto, Pretoria West and other locations across the country erupted, with protesters blocking foreigners seeking access to refugee centres to have their asylum claims assessed.

This comes after the department of home affairs (DHA) was forced to comply with the ruling issued by the Constitutional Court allowing foreign nationals to apply for asylum.

However, the protests in Durban and Soweto escalated into violence, with multiple vehicles set alight and foreign-owned shops looted.

The protests are directly linked to the directive issued by the DHA.

Although protesters are demanding stricter action against the influx of undocumented foreign nationals, there is no excuse for violence.

The legitimate concerns behind the protests, however, should be treated as a warning that the state must not ignore.

The heightened protests bring debates on constitutional supremacy out of academic discussions and courtrooms and into communities and the streets, where immigration has become a contested socio-political issue.

For protesters who believe that the state has for years failed to control its borders, the directive from the DHA may appear to contradict public demands for tighter immigration enforcement.

From this point of view, the decision by the DHA to allow foreigners to access the asylum system can be interpreted as a sign of the government adhering to judicial requirements rather than listening to public demands.

However, the legal distinction between allowing an individual to access the asylum system and granting permission to remain legally in the country remains fundamental.

An application for asylum does not mean the automatic granting of refugee status, citizenship or permanent residence. As such, any interpretation suggesting otherwise should be treated as misinformation or disinformation.

Instead, the ruling by the Constitutional Court should be inter-preted as a requirement to protect access to the asylum system for foreign nationals.

In this regard, concerns arise when access to the asylum system is viewed as evidence of a weak immigration policy supported by constitutional requirements.

This is exactly where constitutional supremacy and public demand pro-duce democratic tension.

Under section 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, the Constitution is the supreme law of the country. Government decisions must therefore always comply with the Constitution.

Even though citizens can exercise their political power by voting for a government that advocates for their interests, that government’s policies will still be subject to constitutional review.

This creates a dilemma for a constitutional democracy.

On one hand, citizens have the right to demand tighter immigration management policies and can also hold elected representatives accountable.

On the other hand, the judiciary, led by the Constitutional Court, has the responsibility to protect constitutional rights.

These rights apply to citizens and non-citizens alike. When it comes to politically sensitive issues such as the immigration debate, the dilemma can produce conflicts, particularly when judicial decisions are perceived to run counter to public demands.

However, if most South Africans believe that constitutional supremacy has become too restrictive of their public demands, the Constitution allows for amendments. As such, an honest answer to the question posed at the beginning of this opinion piece is that the Constitution does have the final say but a Constitution that citizens believe is working against them will not remain supreme for long.

As a result, necessary changes should be made to suit lived realities. Until then, the Constitution, as it stands, remains supreme and the courts of the land have the power to agree or disagree, even if a significant majority of the public would prefer otherwise.