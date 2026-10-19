To end hunger, think beyond the tech

This systems‑based approach yields benefits that extend well beyond agricultural output. It diversifies diets, reduces dependence on expensive external inputs, enhances climate resilience and contributes to the restoration of degraded landscapes.

Evidence further indicates that most agroecological projects improve food security and nutrition outcomes, particularly when they incorporate multiple interconnected components.

The KZN case studies also show where the innovation lies. Much of it is not new technology but new ways for farmers to organise, learn and sell. At Thanda, near Mtwalume on the South Coast, more than 300 smallholders, most of them women and young people, farm 31 cooperative plots. Thirty mentors visit every farm each week and simple digital tools help farmers plan what to plant and when. In 2023 these farms produced vegetables worth R6.6 million, and most of the harvest was eaten or sold in the surrounding villages, close to the households that needed it.

In the Ugu District, Siyavuna works with about 1 500 farmers, nine in 10 of them young people. They sell under a shared brand, Kumnandi, and use a Participatory Guarantee System, in which farmers and buyers check one another’s practices, to vouch for how the food is grown. This costs far less than formal organic certification, which few small-scale farmers can afford.

These farms can do more for nutrition when public institutions buy from them. In iLembe, at the peak of a local procurement arrangement, small-scale farmers supplied about 55 tonnes of vegetables a week to more than 150 000 learners at 399 schools through the National School Nutrition Programme.

Early childhood development centres offer a similar opening. Several of Grow Great’s “Best Buys”, the affordable and nutrient-rich foods it recommends for young children, can be produced by small-scale agroecological farmers close to where those children live. Eggs and beans are the clearest examples. Yet the Siyazisiza Trust in northern KwaZulu-Natal found that only one in five of the centres it works with could take in fresh produce, mainly because they were not fenced.

Government systems inadvertently often work against these farmers. At the Inchanga Agroecology Hub in eThekwini, one municipal extension officer supports 75 cooperatives. Seed bought through municipal procurement has arrived late and sometimes after it had expired.

Farmers also receive conflicting messages from different government programmes, which undermines the practices the hub is trying to build. Nationally, agricultural policy favours conventional farming. Seed rules aligned with the 1991 international convention on plant breeders’ rights could restrict the saving and sharing of seed on which many of these farmers depend.

If innovation is meant to reduce risk before crises arrive, these are the places to invest. Funders and government should pay for mentors and farmer-to-farmer learning rather than one-off handouts of inputs. Schools and early childhood centres should buy from farmers and procurement rules should accept Participatory Guarantee Systems as proof of how food is grown. Small pieces of infrastructure, such as cold storage, fencing and transport, decide whether good produce reaches children or rots, and they cost little compared with the hunger they prevent.

Community savings groups help. SaveAct has more than 110 000 members, most of them women, who save and lend to one another. South Africa’s forthcoming Agroecology Framework, discussed this week at a national dialogue convened by the department of agriculture and the Agricultural Research Council, is the chance to write these lessons into policy.

By advancing innovation collectively, we can shape agrifood systems that are more resilient, inclusive and stable, with systems capable of meeting present nutritional needs while safeguarding the natural resources essential for future generations.