Our children are connected but are they really present?

To answer this question, my colleague Jennifer Feldman and I performed a multiple case study of five high schools that was recently published in the South African Journal of Science.

We measured something called in-school smartphone vigilance (ISSV) among 963 learners across five high schools. ISSV is a survey-based measure of learners’ cognitive involvement with their phones during the school day. It captures not only how regularly learners check their phones and respond to messages or notifications, but also how much they think about phone communication and content when they are not using their phones.

We then examined whether learners with higher levels of in-school smartphone vigilance performed worse academically, while taking into account their grade, gender and school.

They did.

But barely.

After we controlled for school, grade and gender, ISSV explained less than 1% of the remaining variation in academic performance. The learners who performed well were, for the most part, the learners who performed well regardless of how preoccupied they were with their phones during the school day.

The public conversation often treats smartphones as a powerful and primary cause of declining academic performance. Our data do not support such a strong claim. The association exists but its practical contribution to academic performance is very small.

Why?

There are several possibilities. Academic performance may simply be too blunt or too delayed an outcome to capture the daily friction caused by divided attention. Learners who perform well academically may also be better at regulating their phone use, reducing the observed relationship between smartphone vigilance and marks.

But perhaps the most interesting possibility is that the real problem is cultural and relational rather than simply academic. Smartphones may be contributing to a broader transformation in the ecology of attention and presence, a collection of small changes that are individually difficult to measure but collectively change how young people experience the world around them.

There is something strange about being with someone who is physically present but psychologically distributed across several other conversations, platforms and streams of information. That experience is sufficiently common that we barely notice it. The gap between the intensity of our concern and the modesty of the effects we can measure is therefore important in its own right.

What should schools do?

Our findings point to solutions that do not depend on teachers spending their days policing individual infringements. We have seen simple examples of teachers using phone cubbies or designated storage spaces at the front of classrooms. Learners place their phones there at the start of a lesson and collect them afterwards. Such interventions are inexpensive and uncomplicated but they do something important: by physically separating the learner from the device they remove some of the continuous negotiation about whether it may be checked.

Schools should experiment with these kinds of approaches. The objective should not only be to enforce compliance with a smartphone policy but to create cultures of disconnection: places and periods during the school day in which learners become accustomed to being unavailable to the digital world.

There is potentially an important educational lesson in this. Adolescents can learn that a message does not have to be answered immediately. They can discover that little happens when they do not check their phones for an hour. They can experience what it is like to give an academic problem, a conversation or the people around them their full attention. Perhaps schools have a role to play in creating these experiences precisely because they are becoming less common elsewhere.

The boys eventually left after the derby. They were pleasant guests and I enjoyed having them in our home. I still think about how little of the weekend they seemed to inhabit. The data from nearly a thousand South African learners tell me that this kind of partial presence may not move the academic needle very much.

They do not, however, tell me that it is harmless.