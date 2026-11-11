Don't wait until it hurts: Diabetes calls for early action

Legacy effect Early action is not only about making the diagnosis, but also about what we do in the first years after it. Large studies have shown that good sugar control early in the disease leaves a lasting “legacy”. In the United Kingdom Prospective Diabetes Study, people with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes who were treated intensively early still had about 15% fewer heart attacks and 13% fewer deaths ten years after the study ended, even though their sugar levels had by then become like those of the comparison group.

In type 1 diabetes, the DCCT/EDIC (Diabetes Control and Complications Trial / Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications) studies showed the same: early tight control halved the risk of later heart disease. The body remembers. The years straight after diagnosis are a window of opportunity that we cannot get back later.

Our words matter One of the most important messages this year is about stigma. Too many of my patients carry guilt and shame along with their diagnosis: “I brought this on myself.” That is not the truth.

Let me say it clearly: diabetes is not your fault.

Type 2 diabetes has one of the strongest genetic components of any chronic disease. If your mother, father, brother or sister has it, your risk is considerably higher, however healthily you live. Your genes determine how your body makes and uses insulin, and you did not choose them. On top of that, we live in an environment that constantly outwits our rational brain. Our brains are wired to survive scarcity: eat when food is available, and save energy wherever you can. Today, cheap, highly processed food is everywhere, and we spend our days behind screens. That is not a character flaw; it is biology in the wrong environment.

This does not mean we should sit back and blame our genes. Your genes may load the gun, but what you do with them still matters: how you eat, move, sleep and manage stress can delay diabetes or keep it well controlled for many years. Type 1 diabetes, on the other hand, is an autoimmune disease and has nothing to do with lifestyle.

Guilt and shame help no one. They keep people away from doctors and away from testing, which is the exact opposite of early action. So, I ask healthcare workers, employers, the media and families: speak of “a person with diabetes” rather than “a diabetic” and replace blame with support.

Care A diagnosis only helps if it leads to care. The WHO rightly points out that a diagnosis means little unless it leads to timely, affordable and uninterrupted care. In South Africa, this is our greatest challenge.

Too many people wait months for an appointment, face medicine shortages at clinics, or cannot afford the test strips and medication they need. We need policymakers, medical schemes and employers who understand that every rand spent on prevention and good control today saves many more later.

It is never too late If you already live with diabetes, it is not too late for early action. Most complications can be prevented or delayed. Know your numbers: your BMI, HbA1c, blood pressure and cholesterol. Do not smoke. Have your eyes and feet checked every year, and your kidneys with a simple urine test. Treatment has improved dramatically in recent years, with new medicines that also protect the heart and kidneys, and technology such as glucose monitors that ease the burden.

My invitation this World Diabetes Day is simple: get tested. Ask your doctor or pharmacy for a glucose test or an HbA1c, especially if you are over 35 or have any risk factors. Encourage your parents, your partner and your colleagues to do the same. One blood test today can save years of health.

Diabetes does not wait for us. Let us not wait for it either.