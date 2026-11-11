With Youth Unemployment at 47%, South Africa Cannot Afford to Delay the Skills Revolution

Minister Manamela's reform agenda places greater emphasis on institutional accountability, system integration, workplace learning and measurable outcomes. This signals an important shift: from overseeing institutions individually towards ensuring that the entire system fulfils its collective mandate.

A student may receive financial assistance but struggle to complete a qualification. A college may offer occupational training without sufficient workplace placements. A SETA may fund programmes without adequately tracking learners' employment prospects. These interconnected challenges demonstrate why reform must address the entire learner journey, from access and funding to learning, practical experience and ultimately employment or enterprise creation.

A Skills Revolution cannot succeed if skills development is treated as the exclusive responsibility of the education sector. TVET colleges must equip learners with technical and occupational capabilities to maintain infrastructure, support industrial production and build enterprises. Universities remain indispensable through advanced professional training, research and innovation, while Community Education and Training colleges provide opportunities for foundational learning, adult education and lifelong development.

The objective is not to subordinate education to immediate labour-market demands, but to balance economic relevance with intellectual development and social progress. As technology, automation and artificial intelligence reshape occupations, South Africa must prepare people not only for existing jobs but also for emerging opportunities.

Business must also accept its share of responsibility. Employers cannot continually demand work-ready graduates while failing to provide sufficient workplace experience. Learnerships, apprenticeships, internships and other forms of workplace-based learning must become credible pathways into employment. Stronger partnerships between educational institutions and industry can ensure that training responds to actual skills requirements while giving learners practical experience.

The Mpumalanga Skills Development Zone illustrates the importance of aligning skills development with regional economic priorities, industrial growth and labour-market demand. Training must respond to the opportunities and skills requirements of the communities and economies it serves.

Similarly, the Dan Nkosi Skills Development Centre demonstrates the importance of bringing skills infrastructure closer to rural communities. Established through a partnership involving Services SETA, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development, Mthashana TVET College and local government, the centre represents collaborative investment in community-based skills development.

Learners have already benefited from programmes in construction, cellphone repairs and entrepreneurship, with plans to expand occupational qualifications. These initiatives demonstrate how local partnerships can equip people with practical capabilities while ensuring historically underserved communities are not excluded from economic opportunity.

Transforming the PSET sector requires more than policy announcements. Institutions must demonstrate what learners gain and whether programmes translate into further study, employment and enterprise creation. Minister Manamela's emphasis on tracking outcomes beyond enrolment and completion connects institutional performance to the developmental purpose of the system. Where programmes underperform, institutions must establish the causes, clarify responsibilities and implement corrective action. Accountability must neither become indiscriminate blame nor an excuse for tolerating persistent failure.

Equally important is confronting the inequalities that shape access to education and employment. Young people in townships and rural communities face barriers including transport costs, inadequate accommodation, limited digital access and insufficient workplace exposure. An inclusive Skills Revolution must address these obstacles if it is to extend opportunity beyond those already better positioned to access it.

Ultimately, the Skills Revolution is a national undertaking requiring government leadership, institutional accountability and meaningful partnerships between education, industry, organised labour and communities. Minister Manamela provides strategic direction and stewardship, but responsibility for success is collective. Universities, TVET colleges, SETAs, employers and social partners must work together to ensure that education translates into capabilities, opportunity and economic participation.

South Africa has no shortage of ambition or talent. What we must build is a system capable of connecting the two. The Nkangala initiative and the Dan Nkosi Skills Development Centre demonstrate what is possible when institutions and communities align around a common purpose.

The true measure of the Skills Revolution will not be the number of policies adopted, projects launched or buildings opened, but the difference it makes in people's lives: the young person who acquires a skill and secures meaningful employment, the rural entrepreneur who builds a sustainable business, the artisan who helps maintain the country's infrastructure and the graduate whose knowledge drives innovation.

The latest unemployment figures remind us that the consequences of failing to bridge the gap between education, skills and economic opportunity are too serious to ignore. Training alone cannot guarantee employment. But we can ensure that more people acquire relevant skills, employers gain access to the capabilities they need and young people are better equipped to pursue employment and entrepreneurship.

A Skills Revolution worthy of its name must do more than prepare people for the future. It must help create the conditions in which they can shape it. It is a long-term investment in human potential, economic resilience and a more inclusive society. That is the promise we must fulfil and the South Africa we must build together.

Cornelius Monama is the spokesperson and head of communication in the Department of Higher Education and Training