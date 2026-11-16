Mega-Developments Between Pinelands and the Black River Threaten Cape Town's Precious Coast to Coast Greenway

Greater Cape Town faces unprecedented pressure to densify. Its rapidly growing population is boxed in by mountains, sea and, to the north, the Koeberg nuclear evacuation zone. Suddenly every piece of state-owned land is being considered, and proposals to build on green spaces unthinkable a few years ago are on the table – pushed forward with our rates and taxes.

Two such proposals lie on the same green corridor: the Province’s plan for 1,300 units on the Oude Molen Eco-Village, and the City’s plan for 6,000 units on King David Mowbray Golf Course and Clyde Pinelands Football grounds. Where do we densify, and where do we conserve?

Most agree we should conserve the mountain’s beauty and areas with endangered species like Kenilworth Racecourse. But what of sports fields and river corridors? Do we prefer natural banks like the upper Liesbeek near Kirstenbosch, or a canal like the lower Liesbeek through Rondebosch? We can’t turn back the clock, but we still have green space beside some rivers.

In 1982 visionary City landscape architect Hank Lith recommended preserving an open-space network he called the “Coast to Coast Greenway”. Following the Black River, it took in the Liesbeek confluence, Rondebosch Common, the Rondebosch and Mowbray golf clubs, the open spaces along the M5 to Princess Vlei, Rondevlei and Zeekoevlei. It was to be the spine of the City’s open-space network.

Why conserve corridors through the city, and not just pockets of land? Corridors make it easier for wild species – birds, animals, insects and plant seeds – to move across the city. Pockets of conservation along a route become resting places, like a chain of islands in a sea. And driving along the M5, you can see larger species like flamingos using this green highway. Jan Van Riebeeck, likely homesick for Holland, had a plan to turn the Peninsula into an island with a canal along this route – the first CapExit plan.

But isn’t there enough conservation space on the mountain? No. The Cape Flats plant species found on Rondebosch Common differ from those on the mountain. Little of that vegetation is left. We should be replanting it in other green areas.

In 1994 my environmental master’s dissertation on the Liesbeek–Black River confluence recommended retaining around 200 hectares of inner-city, low-density, mostly institutional land use around the core conservation areas of the Raapenberg and Pallotti wetlands. International practice favours a gradient of density around sensitive conservation areas, rather than hard development right up to the edge. Birds tend to prefer quiet.

In 2003 the City affirmed a policy framework to conserve this area as the Two Rivers Urban Park, with vigorous support from local residents. More recent policy, such as the 2024 Green Infrastructure Programme, affirms conserving land next to rivers.

Yet a new generation of planners, forgetting earlier policy, marked it a “New Development Area” in the 2023 Municipal Spatial Development Framework.

The former Valkenberg Eastern Campus is now the Oude Molen Eco-Village, a tranquil, beautiful place with a never-ending stream of young mothers bringing their children for pony rides. It was the farm given to the exiled Zulu King Cetshwayo, where the future King George V met him to begin peace negotiations. Where else in the world did European royalty come to visit an African king? Nowhere I can find it. The British government chose it for its royal view. Schoolchildren tend vegetable gardens beside two primary schools on the property, and there are three tea rooms. Scandalously, the historic farmhouse almost collapsed, but is now being restored – all the more special on a working farm open to everyone in the middle of the city, not a long drive away in Franschhoek. Yet the Province wants to fill it with buildings up to eight storeys high. Housing may be needed, but this is the wrong place for it.

The Riverlands Mall and Amazon development has encroached on this space, but much remains worth conserving. South of the Two Rivers Urban Park lies Mowbray Golf Course, the second oldest in Cape Town. It now incorporates the King David Golf Club, of significance to the Jewish community, and the Peninsula Golf Club (formed from Athlone and Mitchells Plain). Anyone can play there. The club is re-wilding areas from Kenilworth Racecourse and plans to open the course for walks and jogging. The City’s plan would turn this green space into a new suburb of housing and shops.

Where can housing go instead? District Six has no ecological conservation value and is right near the centre. There is the City’s old abattoir site adjacent to Berkley Road, derelict state land between Sunrise Circle and Old Mutual, and the abandoned Telkom head office on Jan Smuts. Wingfield military base could move. Building there would harm no ecology, public amenities or open spaces, and all are near major transport routes.

The proposed suburbs, by contrast, are not near the preferred major bus or BRT routes, and their rail line serves little but the city centre, where only around a fifth of Capetonians work. Better transport links from the Metro South-East to the West would integrate the city and ease pressure on the network radiating from the centre.