The controversy surrounding the University of South Africa's invitation to former Finance Minister, Trevor Manuel to deliver the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture raises questions that extend far beyond the personalities involved. At the heart of this debate lies one fundamental question that we should never be afraid to ask: Do we really know what those who are no longer with us would have thought about the world as it exists today, the people with whom they would have chosen to engage, and how, or by whom, they would have wanted to be honoured? We often speak with remarkable certainty about the wishes of the departed, sometimes appointing ourselves custodians of their convictions without allowing for the possibility that their thinking might have evolved in response to changing circumstances. We must ask whether we are honouring their legacies or protecting our own interpretations of their lives.
This is not to suggest that the principles of those who came before us were negotiable or that their ideological differences should be conveniently forgotten. Rather, it is to recognise that legacies are not static monuments, frozen in the circumstances of their time, but living contributions to society that must continually be examined through new lenses. As the philosopher John Stuart Mill argued in On Liberty, even an opinion believed to be false deserves to be heard, since silencing it deprives society of the opportunity to test its understanding of the truth. We should remember that a legacy that cannot survive interrogation risks becoming a shrine and a monument to our fears rather than a celebration of someone's ideas.
In this regard, UNISA is doing precisely what universities are meant to do: creating spaces for intellectual engagement, contestation and the uncomfortable examination of established positions. Universities should not become institutions where only those who agree with one another are permitted to speak, nor should memorial lectures become ceremonies where the audience is expected to applaud without questioning. Those objecting to Manuel's participation have every right to interrogate his political and economic record against Alexander's radical intellectual commitments. Their objections are themselves an important contribution to the debate. The appropriate response in my view, however, should be deeper engagement rather than the narrowing of the space for conversation. The purpose of a university is not to protect us from ideas that unsettle us, but to equip us to confront them with intellectual honesty.
I am reminded of the controversy that the Nelson Mandela Foundation attracted when it hosted an exhibition on the life and times of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, titled Remember Africa, a name suggested by his widow, Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe. Some within the Pan Africanist Congress felt that the Foundation was attempting to appropriate Sobukwe's legacy, particularly given the historical and ideological differences between the PAC and the ANC. Their concerns were rooted in a history that deserved acknowledgement rather than dismissal. Yet the Foundation proceeded with the exhibition, guided by the conviction that Sobukwe's contribution to our liberation struggle was far too important to be confined to the political organisation he had led or understood exclusively through the divisions of the liberation movement. Honouring Sobukwe did not require us to diminish Mandela, just as celebrating Mandela should never prevent us from recognising Sobukwe's extraordinary intellectual and political contribution.
That experience taught me that the responsibility of those who preserve history is not to protect historical figures from difficult conversations, but to create spaces where their ideas can be encountered, challenged and appreciated by successive generations. We must distinguish between stewardship of a legacy and ownership of it. The former demands responsibility, openness and humility, while the latter can easily become an exercise in gatekeeping, where a select few determine who may speak, what may be said and which interpretations are permissible. As Nelson Mandela reminded us, "I am not a saint, unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying." His words offer a reminder that even the most revered figures understood the importance of recognising human complexity rather than demanding unquestioning reverence.
Neville Alexander was an intellectual whose life was defined by critical thought, principled engagement and a refusal to accept injustice as inevitable. His legacy deserves more than ceremonial remembrance, and those who challenge Manuel's invitation should be taken seriously, particularly where they fear that Alexander's radical ideas might be diluted or domesticated. Equally, we should resist the temptation to assume that ideological differences necessarily make meaningful engagement impossible. Trevor Manuel and Neville Alexander occupied different political and intellectual spaces, but that difference could provide the very foundation for a conversation worth having. We do not honour great thinkers by surrounding their memories with people who agree with them; we honour them by ensuring that their ideas remain powerful enough to challenge even those who disagree.
The danger arises when commemoration becomes an exercise in historical sanitisation or ideological policing. We should neither erase genuine disagreements nor turn the departed into permanent prisoners of the positions they held at particular moments in history. The substance of Manuel's lecture should ultimately be subjected to the same rigorous scrutiny as the decision to invite him. Those who object should be heard, those who organise should explain their choices, and those who speak should demonstrate intellectual humility. A memorial lecture should never be mistaken for an endorsement of every position held by its speaker.
Ultimately, this controversy offers South Africa an opportunity to reconsider how we remember those who shaped our society. I strongly believe that the dead leave us their legacies, not ownership deeds over their thoughts. We owe them the dignity of honest remembrance, the courage of critical engagement and the humility to acknowledge that none of us can speak with absolute certainty on their behalf. Our responsibility is not to end the conversation in their names, but to ensure that their contributions continue to inspire new questions, challenge comfortable assumptions and expand our collective imagination. The greatest tribute we can pay to Neville Alexander is not to silence disagreement around his memory, but to demonstrate that the intellectual freedom he championed remains alive in the society he helped to shape.
Sello Hatang is Executive Director: Re Hata Mmoho