The controversy surrounding the University of South Africa's invitation to former Finance Minister, Trevor Manuel to deliver the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture raises questions that extend far beyond the personalities involved. At the heart of this debate lies one fundamental question that we should never be afraid to ask: Do we really know what those who are no longer with us would have thought about the world as it exists today, the people with whom they would have chosen to engage, and how, or by whom, they would have wanted to be honoured? We often speak with remarkable certainty about the wishes of the departed, sometimes appointing ourselves custodians of their convictions without allowing for the possibility that their thinking might have evolved in response to changing circumstances. We must ask whether we are honouring their legacies or protecting our own interpretations of their lives.

This is not to suggest that the principles of those who came before us were negotiable or that their ideological differences should be conveniently forgotten. Rather, it is to recognise that legacies are not static monuments, frozen in the circumstances of their time, but living contributions to society that must continually be examined through new lenses. As the philosopher John Stuart Mill argued in On Liberty, even an opinion believed to be false deserves to be heard, since silencing it deprives society of the opportunity to test its understanding of the truth. We should remember that a legacy that cannot survive interrogation risks becoming a shrine and a monument to our fears rather than a celebration of someone's ideas.

In this regard, UNISA is doing precisely what universities are meant to do: creating spaces for intellectual engagement, contestation and the uncomfortable examination of established positions. Universities should not become institutions where only those who agree with one another are permitted to speak, nor should memorial lectures become ceremonies where the audience is expected to applaud without questioning. Those objecting to Manuel's participation have every right to interrogate his political and economic record against Alexander's radical intellectual commitments. Their objections are themselves an important contribution to the debate. The appropriate response in my view, however, should be deeper engagement rather than the narrowing of the space for conversation. The purpose of a university is not to protect us from ideas that unsettle us, but to equip us to confront them with intellectual honesty.

I am reminded of the controversy that the Nelson Mandela Foundation attracted when it hosted an exhibition on the life and times of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, titled Remember Africa, a name suggested by his widow, Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe. Some within the Pan Africanist Congress felt that the Foundation was attempting to appropriate Sobukwe's legacy, particularly given the historical and ideological differences between the PAC and the ANC. Their concerns were rooted in a history that deserved acknowledgement rather than dismissal. Yet the Foundation proceeded with the exhibition, guided by the conviction that Sobukwe's contribution to our liberation struggle was far too important to be confined to the political organisation he had led or understood exclusively through the divisions of the liberation movement. Honouring Sobukwe did not require us to diminish Mandela, just as celebrating Mandela should never prevent us from recognising Sobukwe's extraordinary intellectual and political contribution.