Colleagues, comrades, and family members of the late Dr Neville Alexander have publicly released a formal letter of objection sent to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Africa (UNISA). The statement registers our deep dismay over the institution’s decision to invite Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton, Cape Town, on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.
A collective letter of objection has been submitted to the Vice-Chancellor of UNISA detailing the profound disquiet of Dr Neville Alexander’s colleagues, comrades, and family members (listed below) regarding the invitation extended to Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver the UNISA Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture on 18 November 2026 in Milnerton, Cape Town.
We submitted this appeal three days ago (as soon as we became aware of the invitation to Mr Manuel) with due respect for the office of the Vice-Chancellor and UNISA’s role in preserving our nation’s intellectual heritage. However, our overriding duty is to safeguard the integrity of Dr Alexander’s political and intellectual legacy - a legacy that stands fundamentally irreconcilable with the policy record of the invited speaker.
Even a cursory engagement with Dr Alexander’s writings, speeches, and lifelong praxis - spanning political economy, racial capitalism, imperialism, internationalism, the national question, national liberation as distinct from nationalism, and language policy - exposes an unbridgeable chasm between his social vision and that of Mr Manuel. These are not minor disagreements over strategy or tactics; they represent diametrically opposed worldviews on the very nature of society and structural transformation. To place Mr Manuel at the podium of a lecture bearing Dr Alexander’s name is to obscure the principled struggles that defined his life.
In our correspondence, we urged: “We trust that you will give this urgent matter your serious consideration, and we would deeply value the opportunity to engage with you further on this issue. Given the immediacy of the event (Wednesday, 18 November 2026), we kindly request a response at your earliest convenience, and no later than the morning of Monday, 16 November.”
We received a response from the Office of the Registrar this afternoon confirming that the event will proceed unchanged. The Registrar cited advanced logistical preparations to justify declining our appeal, offering a pledge of future consultation and a post-lecture meeting. Mindful of UNISA’s refusal to reconsider, we are compelled to place our objection on the public record.
Letter to Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Africa (UNISA).
RE: Our objection to the invitation of former Finance Minister Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver UNISA’s Neville Alexander Memorial lecture at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton, Cape Town scheduled for the 18th of November 2026, at 6 pm.
Dear Professor LenkaBula,
We write to you as close colleagues, comrades, and the life partner of the late Dr Neville Alexander to express our profound disquiet about the invitation extended to Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture.
Our objection is informed by our intimate knowledge of Dr Alexander's political convictions, intellectual commitments and lifelong struggle for a society founded on social justice, equality and genuine economic emancipation.
We believe that the invitation raises fundamental questions about the meaning, purpose and integrity of a memorial lecture established in honour of someone whose political and intellectual positions were so sharply at odds with the policies associated with Mr Trevor Manuel.
Dr Alexander's political and intellectual legacy cannot be separated from his opposition to neoliberalism and the socio-economic trajectory adopted by successive post-apartheid governments.
As a former political prisoner on Robben Island, a revolutionary socialist and humanist, an educator and a committed scholar-activist, Alexander dedicated his life to the struggle for a fundamentally different South Africa. His understanding of liberation went beyond the attainment of political democracy in 1994. He believed that genuine freedom required the transformation of the material, social, political and psychological and cultural conditions of the majority of our people, particularly the working class and the poor.
He was among those who warned that political liberation without meaningful socio-economic transformation would leave the structures of inequality largely intact and perpetuate corruption and cronyism. The persistence of mass unemployment, poverty, inequality and the concentration of economic power in post-apartheid South Africa gives continued relevance to the questions he raised.
Our objection to Mr Manuel is not personal. It is rooted in the political and intellectual commitments that Dr Alexander held throughout his life, and which the memorial lecture is meant to honour. Dr Alexander was unambiguous in his opposition to the neoliberal trajectory embarked upon by the post-apartheid establishment in the 1990s. He exposed the links between racism and capitalism and consistently argued that the ANC’s embrace of market fundamentalism betrayed the struggle’s emancipatory promise. He did not shy away from naming the architects of that betrayal.
Mr Manuel is one such architect. As Minister of Finance, he was the political face of the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (GEAR) strategy - a policy framework that Alexander and other anti-capitalist scholar-activists correctly identified as a neoliberal programme prioritising cuts in social and cultural spending, privatisation, and trade liberalisation. Unlike Mr Manuel, Dr Alexander maintained an uncompromising opposition to the precepts of the Washington Consensus.
GEAR was designed to reassure capital and serve the needs of large corporations. GEAR’s ostensible ‘trickle-down’ benefits, such as increased employment failed dismally. Dr Alexander’s critique was never merely abstract; it formed the very bedrock of his intellectual, organisational, and political praxis, serving to forge concrete alternatives to widespread immiseration. He remained until his death - 11 days after the Marikana Massacre - a revolutionary socialist and humanist who rejected the idea that the poor should bear the costs of market fundamentalism.
The contradictions surrounding Mr Manuel's invitation are not confined to his tenure as Minister of Finance.
Mr Manuel also went on to occupy senior leadership positions in the corporate financial sector. The symbolism of Mr Manuel’s later roles in corporations that embody the very neoliberal order Neville fought - makes this invitation even more inappropriate. To have him deliver a lecture in Dr Alexander’s name would be to turn a profound legacy against itself. It would suggest that the radical critique he advanced can be safely ignored, or worse, that the memorial lecture has become a platform for the very forces he spent his life opposing.
We are not suggesting that Mr Manuel should be denied the right to express or defend his economic and political positions. Nor are we opposed to robust intellectual debate. On the contrary, we believe that such debate is essential.
Our concern is that the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture should not become an occasion for the normalisation or uncritical celebration of political and economic positions that Alexander himself spent considerable intellectual energy challenging.
We must ask: What does it mean to honour Dr Alexander by inviting someone whose economic and political policy legacy was fundamentally opposed to the principles and aspirations that informed Dr Alexander's political thought?
Is this an attempt to depoliticise Dr Alexander's legacy and turn him into a ‘respectable’ academic figure, stripped of the radical politics that defined his life's work?
Are we now expected to commemorate Dr Alexander while overlooking the very political and socio-economic struggles that shaped his intellectual contribution to South African society?
We find this deeply troubling.
As people who knew, worked with, and struggled alongside Dr Alexander, we cannot remain silent when his name and legacy are invoked in ways that risk obscuring the political positions he consistently defended.
We recognise that universities must provide spaces for competing ideas and intellectual disagreements. However, there is a difference between hosting a debate about Dr Alexander's ideas and inviting a prominent political and corporate figure to deliver a memorial lecture without adequately accounting for the fundamental contradictions between his policy record and Dr Alexander's political convictions.
Professor LenkaBula, we therefore appeal to you, as Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa, to intervene and reconsider this invitation.
Unisa is a vital public intellectual institution with a responsibility to uphold critical scholarship, intellectual integrity and historical accountability. Its role in preserving and advancing the legacies of South African intellectuals should not be reduced to hollow memorialisation and superficial ceremonial commemoration.
We accordingly call upon you and the relevant university structures to:
Reconsider Trevor Manuel's appointment as the speaker for the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture.
Engage and consult with Dr Alexander's close colleagues and comrades before making decisions concerning the interpretation and public commemoration of his intellectual and political legacy – as the UNISA Western Cape colleagues respectfully did until last year.
Ensure that any memorial lecture bearing Dr Alexander's name reflects the radical intellectual traditions, political commitments and social justice principles that informed his life's work.
Establish an appropriate process through which those closest to Dr Alexander can contribute to safeguarding the integrity of his legacy.
We wish to emphasise that this intervention is not motivated by personal animosity towards Mr Trevor Manuel. It is motivated by our responsibility to protect the intellectual, political and historical integrity of Dr Alexander's legacy.
Dr Alexander was not someone who believed that all political and economic positions were equally compatible with the struggle for emancipation. He held firm convictions and was prepared to challenge those in power, including the leadership of the post-apartheid government, when he believed that their policies betrayed the aspirations of the liberation struggle. Dr. Alexander’s steadfast principles came at a steep personal cost, making him a target of the ruling establishment both during the apartheid era and in the years following 1994.
We cannot celebrate Dr Alexander’s courage and intellectual independence while remaining silent about the contradictions inherent in this invitation.
Dr Alexander's legacy must not be sanitised, depoliticised or appropriated in ways that contradict the very principles for which he struggled.
His memory deserves more than a prestigious lecture bearing his name. It deserves intellectual honesty, political integrity and fidelity to the unfinished struggle for social and economic emancipation.
We are also deeply mindful of Dr Alexander’s association with UNISA. It was through UNISA that he continued his studies while imprisoned on Robben Island, earning a BA Honours in History in 1969, and he became a tutor to other UNISA-enrolled inmates. UNISA later inaugurated the annual Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture in his honour, recognising his contribution to multilingualism and his lifelong commitment to education as a tool of liberation. For UNISA to host a speaker whose political, economic and social orientation to the oppressed and exploited contradicted everything that Neville's life and work represented, would undermine the integrity of that institutional legacy. The university has a responsibility to protect the political and ethical meaning of the memorial it established.
We therefore call on UNISA to withdraw the invitation to Mr Manuel, or on Mr Manuel to decline the invitation in recognition of the contradiction it represents. We ask that the lecture be used instead to reaffirm Dr Alexander’s actual legacy: his opposition to racial capitalism, his insistence that another world is possible, and his unwavering commitment to the poor and marginalised of South Africa. Anything less would be a disservice to his memory and to the struggle to which he gave his life.
We remain committed to defending Dr Alexander’s legacy, and we will continue to speak out whenever it is invoked in ways that contradict the principles he held.
We trust that you will give this matter the serious consideration it deserves and engage with us before proceeding with the proposed lecture.
Yours sincerely,
Close colleagues, comrades, family members and the life partner of the late Neville Alexander
On behalf of many others committed to preserving his intellectual, political and revolutionary legacy.
Adam Hanieh
Alvin Anthony
Anna Weekes
Armien Abrahams
Arun Naicker
Asher Gamedze
Ashley du Plooy
Brian Ashley
Brian Williams
Charl Davids
David Johnson
David Van Wyk
Deena Soliar
Derrick Naidoo
Duma Gqubule
Enver Motala
Ester Esther Ramani
Eugene
Farrell Hunter
Farida Patel
Irna Senekal
Issa Shivji
Jane Duncan
Jay Reddy
Jeannette Masala
Jeremy Daphne
Rev Jo Seoka
John Michael Samuel
Kaizer Thibedi
Karen Press
Kelly Gillispie
Koni Benson
Lebohang Liepollo Pheko
Leigh-Ann Naidoo
Linda Yhuketwane
Luke Sinwell
Lungisile Ntsebeza
Lwazi B Ramadiro
Lydia Cairncross
Mandla Nkosi
Makoma Letlakalala
Marcus Solomon
Mazibuko Kanyiso Jara
Mercia Andrews
Michael Josephs
Moemedi Kepadisa
Mondli Hlatshwayo
Mphutlane Mphutlane Wa Bofelo
Na-iem Dollie
Nadeema Jogee
Naledi Mbude-Mehana
Noor Nieftagodien
Ntombizanele Mahobe
Ntsika Dapo
Patrick Bond
Paul Hendricks
Rasigan Maharajh
Robert Kriger
Salim Vally
Shaun Whittaker
Sophie Sophia Kisting
Steven Stephen Faulkner
Bheki Stuart Nhlapo
Thandi Gamedze
Trevor Ngwane
Venitia Naidoo
Virginia Magwaza-Setshedi
Xolisa Guzula
Zola Wababa