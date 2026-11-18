Colleagues, comrades, and family members of the late Dr Neville Alexander have publicly released a formal letter of objection sent to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Africa (UNISA). The statement registers our deep dismay over the institution’s decision to invite Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton, Cape Town, on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

A collective letter of objection has been submitted to the Vice-Chancellor of UNISA detailing the profound disquiet of Dr Neville Alexander’s colleagues, comrades, and family members (listed below) regarding the invitation extended to Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver the UNISA Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture on 18 November 2026 in Milnerton, Cape Town.

We submitted this appeal three days ago (as soon as we became aware of the invitation to Mr Manuel) with due respect for the office of the Vice-Chancellor and UNISA’s role in preserving our nation’s intellectual heritage. However, our overriding duty is to safeguard the integrity of Dr Alexander’s political and intellectual legacy - a legacy that stands fundamentally irreconcilable with the policy record of the invited speaker.

Even a cursory engagement with Dr Alexander’s writings, speeches, and lifelong praxis - spanning political economy, racial capitalism, imperialism, internationalism, the national question, national liberation as distinct from nationalism, and language policy - exposes an unbridgeable chasm between his social vision and that of Mr Manuel. These are not minor disagreements over strategy or tactics; they represent diametrically opposed worldviews on the very nature of society and structural transformation. To place Mr Manuel at the podium of a lecture bearing Dr Alexander’s name is to obscure the principled struggles that defined his life.

In our correspondence, we urged: “We trust that you will give this urgent matter your serious consideration, and we would deeply value the opportunity to engage with you further on this issue. Given the immediacy of the event (Wednesday, 18 November 2026), we kindly request a response at your earliest convenience, and no later than the morning of Monday, 16 November.”

We received a response from the Office of the Registrar this afternoon confirming that the event will proceed unchanged. The Registrar cited advanced logistical preparations to justify declining our appeal, offering a pledge of future consultation and a post-lecture meeting. Mindful of UNISA’s refusal to reconsider, we are compelled to place our objection on the public record.

Letter to Professor Puleng LenkaBula, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Africa (UNISA).

RE: Our objection to the invitation of former Finance Minister Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver UNISA’s Neville Alexander Memorial lecture at the Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton, Cape Town scheduled for the 18th of November 2026, at 6 pm.

Dear Professor LenkaBula,

We write to you as close colleagues, comrades, and the life partner of the late Dr Neville Alexander to express our profound disquiet about the invitation extended to Mr Trevor Manuel to deliver the Neville Alexander Memorial Lecture.

Our objection is informed by our intimate knowledge of Dr Alexander's political convictions, intellectual commitments and lifelong struggle for a society founded on social justice, equality and genuine economic emancipation.

We believe that the invitation raises fundamental questions about the meaning, purpose and integrity of a memorial lecture established in honour of someone whose political and intellectual positions were so sharply at odds with the policies associated with Mr Trevor Manuel.

Dr Alexander's political and intellectual legacy cannot be separated from his opposition to neoliberalism and the socio-economic trajectory adopted by successive post-apartheid governments.

As a former political prisoner on Robben Island, a revolutionary socialist and humanist, an educator and a committed scholar-activist, Alexander dedicated his life to the struggle for a fundamentally different South Africa. His understanding of liberation went beyond the attainment of political democracy in 1994. He believed that genuine freedom required the transformation of the material, social, political and psychological and cultural conditions of the majority of our people, particularly the working class and the poor.

He was among those who warned that political liberation without meaningful socio-economic transformation would leave the structures of inequality largely intact and perpetuate corruption and cronyism. The persistence of mass unemployment, poverty, inequality and the concentration of economic power in post-apartheid South Africa gives continued relevance to the questions he raised.

Our objection to Mr Manuel is not personal. It is rooted in the political and intellectual commitments that Dr Alexander held throughout his life, and which the memorial lecture is meant to honour. Dr Alexander was unambiguous in his opposition to the neoliberal trajectory embarked upon by the post-apartheid establishment in the 1990s. He exposed the links between racism and capitalism and consistently argued that the ANC’s embrace of market fundamentalism betrayed the struggle’s emancipatory promise. He did not shy away from naming the architects of that betrayal.

Mr Manuel is one such architect. As Minister of Finance, he was the political face of the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (GEAR) strategy - a policy framework that Alexander and other anti-capitalist scholar-activists correctly identified as a neoliberal programme prioritising cuts in social and cultural spending, privatisation, and trade liberalisation. Unlike Mr Manuel, Dr Alexander maintained an uncompromising opposition to the precepts of the Washington Consensus.

GEAR was designed to reassure capital and serve the needs of large corporations. GEAR’s ostensible ‘trickle-down’ benefits, such as increased employment failed dismally. Dr Alexander’s critique was never merely abstract; it formed the very bedrock of his intellectual, organisational, and political praxis, serving to forge concrete alternatives to widespread immiseration. He remained until his death - 11 days after the Marikana Massacre - a revolutionary socialist and humanist who rejected the idea that the poor should bear the costs of market fundamentalism.

The contradictions surrounding Mr Manuel's invitation are not confined to his tenure as Minister of Finance.