This is why TVET colleges are central to South Africa’s skills revolution. For too long, TVET colleges have been viewed through the lens of what they are not, rather than what they are. They are not miniature universities. They are not institutions of last resort. They are not fallback options for students who could not enter university. They are specialised institutions designed to produce occupationally directed skills that are essential to economic growth and social progress.

In many respects, TVET colleges are uniquely positioned to respond to one of South Africa’s most pressing challenges: youth unemployment. One of the persistent criticisms of education systems across the world is that graduates often leave institutions with theoretical knowledge but insufficient workplace experience. TVET colleges help bridge this divide by integrating classroom learning with practical training, workplace exposure and industry-relevant competencies. Their programmes are deliberately aligned to occupations and sectors where technical expertise is required.

This alignment matters. Employers increasingly seek workers who can demonstrate practical competence, adaptability and job-readiness. While academic qualifications remain important, employability increasingly depends on whether individuals can apply their knowledge to real-world challenges. In many sectors, graduates from vocational and technical programmes possess precisely the skills that employers require.

Moreover, the rise of advanced manufacturing, automation, artificial intelligence, green energy and digital technologies is not diminishing the importance of technical skills. On the contrary, it is transforming and elevating them. The technician of the future will require sophisticated knowledge, digital literacy and continuous learning. Modern vocational education is therefore not about low-skilled work; it is about preparing individuals for highly specialised occupations within increasingly complex economic systems.

At the same time, it would be a mistake to conclude that universities have become less important. The notion that TVET colleges should replace universities is as flawed as the notion that universities should overshadow TVET colleges. A modern economy requires both. Universities generate research, innovation and advanced knowledge. They produce scientists who develop new technologies, engineers who design complex systems, healthcare professionals who improve public health outcomes, economists who shape policy and educators who nurture future generations. Their contribution extends beyond labour market preparation. Universities are institutions of discovery, critical inquiry and intellectual advancement.

TVET colleges, meanwhile, translate knowledge into practical capability. They provide the technical expertise required to implement, maintain, operate and expand the systems upon which society depends. Their graduates convert ideas into action and plans into tangible outcomes. The relationship between universities and TVET colleges should therefore be understood not as a competition, but as a partnership. An engineer designs a bridge, technicians and artisans help build and maintain it. A software architect develops a digital platform, technicians and programmers help deploy and manage it. A scientist develops renewable energy technologies, electricians and technicians install and operate them. Neither can succeed without the other.

Indeed, countries that have successfully industrialised and maintained competitive economies have generally invested in both strong universities and robust vocational education systems. Their success stems not from choosing one pathway over another, but from recognising the complementary contribution each makes to national development.

South Africa must embrace the same philosophy. This requires changing deeply embedded social attitudes. Parents, educators, employers and communities must stop treating vocational education as a lesser alternative. Young people should be encouraged to pursue pathways that align with their talents, interests and aspirations, whether those pathways lead to a university lecture hall, a TVET workshop, an apprenticeship programme or a combination of these options.

An inclusive and responsive PSET system is not merely an education goal. As Minister Buti Manamela consistently reminds us, it is a cornerstone of economic transformation. It is through a well-functioning network of universities, TVET colleges, CET colleges, SETAs and workplace-based learning opportunities that South Africa can develop the skills required for industrialisation, infrastructure development, digital innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth. Such a system creates pathways into employment, supports self-employment and enterprise development, and ensures that learning translates into meaningful participation in the economy.

When South Africa finally recognises that academic excellence and vocational excellence are equally valuable expressions of human potential, it will unlock a more inclusive, productive and prosperous future. The skills revolution the country needs will not emerge from privileging one pathway over another. It will emerge from building a coherent, integrated and high-performing PSET system in which universities and TVET colleges work as equal partners, each contributing according to its strengths, to expand opportunity, strengthen social inclusion and drive national development. That is not merely an education imperative. It is an economic imperative, a social imperative and a nation-building imperative.

South Africa's skills revolution will succeed not because universities win or TVET colleges win, but because the Post-School Education and Training system under the stewardship of Minister Manamela succeeds as an integrated ecosystem in which every institution contributes according to its own strengths.

Cornelius Monama is the spokesperson of the Department of Higher Education and Training