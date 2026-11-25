South Africa’s push to overhaul high schools through a national Grade 9 certificate has been thrust into the continental spotlight following the launch of a major Mastercard Foundation report in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday.

Addressing education ministers, researchers and youth leaders on 24 November at the unveiling of Secondary Education in Africa: Expanding Pathways to Work, Livelihoods, and Lifelong Learning, the foundation argued that African school systems can no longer operate as narrow pipelines to university when only 9% of sub-Saharan African youth reach tertiary education.

“For most young Africans, secondary school is the last time a system reaches them at scale,” Mastercard Foundation president and chief executive Sewit Ahderom said at the launch. “It’s where we can make the biggest difference to whether they find dignified and fulfilling work.”

For Pretoria, that warning lands at a critical moment. With nearly half (47.3%) of South Africans aged 15 to 34 out of work and 3.71 million young people aged 15 to 24 disconnected from classrooms and jobs altogether, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is preparing for a full national rollout of its General Education Certificate (GEC) in 2027.

Already phased into roughly 80% of schools—nearly 7,000 institutions—this year following pilots that began in 2021, the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Level 1 certificate pairs school-based assessment (60%) with centrally developed curriculum tests (40%) and an inclinations assessment meant to channel learners into academic, technical-vocational or technical-occupational streams.

Yet two major international assessments released within weeks of each other suggest that while South Africa’s policy architecture is ahead of the continental curve, the practical pathways behind it remain dangerously thin.

Warnings from Paris and Accra In an October 2026 review of the reform, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cautioned that the Grade 9 qualification must not become a “ticket to leave school” in a country where only 1% of 15- to 19-year-olds are enrolled in upper-secondary vocational education—compared with an OECD average of 23%.

According to the OECD data, just 12% of South African secondary schools offered technical subjects in 2024, and fewer than 5% of matric candidates sat for them. Meanwhile, a tracer study of nearly 4,000 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college graduates cited in the review found that 45.3% were unemployed 12 to 18 months after qualifying, with only 16.6% securing employment.

That domestic bottleneck mirrors a broader continental crisis flagged on Tuesday at the launch of the Mastercard Foundation’s second report on secondary education, Secondary Education in Africa: Expanding Pathways to Work, Livelihoods, and Lifelong Learning, in Accra, Ghana.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, where tertiary enrolment stands at just 9%, more than half (54%) of enrolment losses occur before learners reach secondary school or during the transition from lower to upper secondary—driven by high-stakes exams, hidden schooling costs and the end of compulsory education.

“Flexible pathways must be different routes to opportunity, not second-class routes through education,” Eunice Muthengi, director of evidence and learning insights at the Mastercard Foundation, said at the launch.

The implementation gap in townships and districts The report highlights why South Africa’s Three-Stream Model—backed by National Qualifications Frameworks and Recognition of Prior Learning which is being watched closely across the continent as a test of multi-pathway reform at scale.

However, it warns that technical pathways frequently stall due to social stigma, outdated equipment, weak employer links and severe exclusion: across 26 African countries with available data, young people with disabilities account for just 1.6% of those who have ever attended technical training.

Crucially, the report points to weaknesses in the “middle tier” of education systems—the district offices tasked with translating national curriculum policy into classroom practice. Without adequately staffed district teams, equipped workshops and retrained teachers, township and rural schools struggle to offer genuine technical streams, leaving learners stuck in default academic tracks regardless of what their Grade 9 certificate recommends.

A stronger baseline—if industry buys in South Africa does enter this transition with structural advantages over many regional peers. Learners average 10.5 years of schooling which is equivalent to 8.1 learning-adjusted years once literacy is factored in, well above the continental average of 7.1 years (3.8 learning-adjusted years).

The country has also begun introducing coding and robotics into school curricula, while its green economy already accounts for more than 10% of national employment as Pretoria develops a Green Jobs Strategy toward its 2050 net-zero target.

By contrast, Rwanda shows how rapid technical expansion looks when paired with industry demand: over four years, it doubled upper-secondary vocational enrolment to roughly 40% by combining workplace learning with employer curriculum input and systematic graduate tracking.

Preparing for an informal economy Any credible pathway in South Africa and the wider region must also reckon with the structure of African labour markets. Across the continent, more than 10 million young people enter the workforce annually to compete for roughly three million newly created formal jobs. Nearly 90% of employed youth work in the informal sector, while a five-country study covering South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda found that digital micro-commerce from selling airtime to mobile money services—is the most common form of youth gig work.

Tightening fiscal space leaves governments little room for wasted reform. Bridging Africa’s secondary education financing gap requires an estimated $82 billion a year, yet only 22 of 42 countries with data meet recommended GDP spending benchmarks, since 2020, 18 have spent more on servicing debt than on public education.

“Secondary education is a human-capital infrastructure, and we need to crowd in new financing and use existing resources more efficiently,” said Shem Bodo, senior programmes officer at the Association for the Development of Education in Africa.

For South Africa, the legislative and assessment framework for a multi-pathway school system is almost built. Whether the Grade 9 certificate becomes a genuine bridge into dignified livelihood or simply certifies early exits into a stagnant youth labour market, now depends on fixing the workshops, district offices and employer partnerships waiting on the other side of Grade 9.