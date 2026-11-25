Somewhere this year, a girl turned nine. She might live in a displacement camp in Sudan, South Sudan, a township in South Africa, a village in eastern Congo or a camp in Darfur. Her mother has never told her how she came to be. The neighbours have told her instead.
At the water point and in the schoolyard, she has heard the word that marks her as the child of a soldier, of an uncle, of a stranger, of "that time". She is out of school this term because the uniform costs more than her mother can find. Nobody has been charged with the crime that began her life. In most of the laws written to deal with sexual violence, she does not appear.
She is a composite, drawn from what survivors and the organisations that walk beside them have documented in several countries. She has no name here because almost nowhere does anyone count children like her. Nothing else about her life is invented.
On 25 November the world opens the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, which runs until Human Rights Day on 10 December. The United Nations theme this year is "UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity". It is a brave theme because it moves us from awareness to accountability.
When we say protect survivors, whom do we mean?
The survivors nobody counts
Every rape that ends in a pregnancy produces at least two survivors. One of them is usually remembered, however imperfectly. The other is usually forgotten because the other is a child and the child's injury does not look like an injury. It looks like a life.
In Rwanda, researchers estimate that between 10 000 and 25 000 children were born of rape during and after the 1994 genocide, and for years, unlike genocide orphans, they did not qualify for government assistance. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the UN Joint Human Rights Office documented 887 cases of conflict-related sexual violence affecting 1 534 victims in 2025 alone. It warned of a generation of children born of rape growing up amid stigma and exclusion.
But war is not the only place these children come from. In South Africa, Statistics South Africa recorded 2 103 births to girls aged between 10 and 14 in 2024. The law is unambiguous: a child under 12 cannot consent and an adult who has sex with a child under 16 commits a crime. Most of those births are therefore evidence of one. Yet when the Western Cape recorded 292 births to girls of that age in just nine months of 2025, no one could say how many arrests or convictions had followed. Pregnancies from incest, from the trusted family friend, from the teacher or the pastor, are absorbed into households and clinics, recorded as "teenage pregnancy" and quietly closed.
Impunity has a length
We usually talk about impunity in terms of perpetrators: the commanders promoted instead of tried, the neighbour, the uncle who sits at the family table. But impunity also has a duration, measured in the years a woman waits for a hearing and in the height of the child growing up beside her.
In October 2024, Legal Action Worldwide and the Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice filed the first war crimes complaint in South Sudan's history, on behalf of three women raped and beaten during the 2017 conflict, two of them children at the time. Prosecutors agreed to investigate only in March 2026. In June more than 50 survivors gathered in Juba to ask why nothing had happened since. A child conceived in 2017 is now old enough to read the newspaper that reports this. In Rwanda, the first children born of the genocide are now past 30: impunity is old enough to have children of its own.
The law that forgets to look
In 2019, the UN Security Council, in Resolution 2467, urged states to recognise in national legislation the equal rights of everyone affected by conflict-related sexual violence, explicitly including children born of rape. Seven years later, very few countries have acted on it.
South Sudan is a telling example. Its 2024 transitional justice laws, establishing a Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing and a Compensation and Reparation Authority, were welcome. Yet they do not specifically define conflict-related sexual violence. They offer no individual financial compensation and make no mention of children born of these crimes. No survivor there has yet received reparations. Outside war, criminal law treats the child born of rape, at best, as a source of DNA for a prosecution that rarely comes. Nobody's mandate begins with the second survivor.
As someone who studies in part how families and nations heal, this is where our idea of justice goes wrong. We count victims one at a time, as if rape were an injury to a single body that ends when the attacker leaves. It is not. It enters the household and the community. The mother is shamed and often pressured into silence or into marrying the man who harmed her. The child inherits that silence. A justice system that cannot see the child cannot repair the family, and a family that cannot be repaired passes its wound to the next generation.
Waiting is not neutral
In June this year, the United Nations Population Fund reported that sexual violence against children in South Sudan rose by 35% in 2024. In Darfur, Médecins Sans Frontières supported 732 survivors of sexual violence in a single camp area in just over a month at the turn of this year. Funding cuts are weakening the organisations that help survivors through the courts. Every year of delay is a year a perpetrator learns that nothing will happen and a year a girl learns the same lesson from the other side.
Justice before the verdict
If, as UN Women says, justice begins with being heard, believed and treated with dignity long before a judge speaks, governments and their partners can act now, without waiting for the slowest court.
First, they should do what Resolution 2467 asked: recognise children born of rape, in war and in peace, as victims in their own right, with rights to support, documentation and redress that do not depend on their mothers' cases succeeding.
Second, they should fund birth registration that asks no humiliating questions about paternity; school fees, uniforms and meals; and health and counselling for mother and child together. None of this needs a conviction. Survivors in South Sudan say education is the repair they most want for their children.
Third, a pregnant 14-year-old is not a health statistic. Every such case should trigger an investigation as automatically as a gunshot wound does. And where wartime cases are open, they must move from investigation to trial.
Her 10th birthday
Next year, the girl I began with will turn 10. She will be old enough to ask the question every child born of rape eventually asks: Did anyone care what happened to my mother? Did anyone care what happened to me? The answer will not come from an orange ribbon but from whether a court sat, whether her name was written down, whether someone paid for her school shoes because a society decided it owed her that much.
Dr Akuch Kuol Anyieth is a research fellow and lecturer at the Centre for the Study of the Afterlife of Violence and the Reparative Quest at Stellenbosch University.