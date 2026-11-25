Impunity has a length We usually talk about impunity in terms of perpetrators: the commanders promoted instead of tried, the neighbour, the uncle who sits at the family table. But impunity also has a duration, measured in the years a woman waits for a hearing and in the height of the child growing up beside her.

In October 2024, Legal Action Worldwide and the Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice filed the first war crimes complaint in South Sudan's history, on behalf of three women raped and beaten during the 2017 conflict, two of them children at the time. Prosecutors agreed to investigate only in March 2026. In June more than 50 survivors gathered in Juba to ask why nothing had happened since. A child conceived in 2017 is now old enough to read the newspaper that reports this. In Rwanda, the first children born of the genocide are now past 30: impunity is old enough to have children of its own.

The law that forgets to look In 2019, the UN Security Council, in Resolution 2467, urged states to recognise in national legislation the equal rights of everyone affected by conflict-related sexual violence, explicitly including children born of rape. Seven years later, very few countries have acted on it.

South Sudan is a telling example. Its 2024 transitional justice laws, establishing a Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing and a Compensation and Reparation Authority, were welcome. Yet they do not specifically define conflict-related sexual violence. They offer no individual financial compensation and make no mention of children born of these crimes. No survivor there has yet received reparations. Outside war, criminal law treats the child born of rape, at best, as a source of DNA for a prosecution that rarely comes. Nobody's mandate begins with the second survivor.

As someone who studies in part how families and nations heal, this is where our idea of justice goes wrong. We count victims one at a time, as if rape were an injury to a single body that ends when the attacker leaves. It is not. It enters the household and the community. The mother is shamed and often pressured into silence or into marrying the man who harmed her. The child inherits that silence. A justice system that cannot see the child cannot repair the family, and a family that cannot be repaired passes its wound to the next generation.

Waiting is not neutral In June this year, the United Nations Population Fund reported that sexual violence against children in South Sudan rose by 35% in 2024. In Darfur, Médecins Sans Frontières supported 732 survivors of sexual violence in a single camp area in just over a month at the turn of this year. Funding cuts are weakening the organisations that help survivors through the courts. Every year of delay is a year a perpetrator learns that nothing will happen and a year a girl learns the same lesson from the other side.

Justice before the verdict If, as UN Women says, justice begins with being heard, believed and treated with dignity long before a judge speaks, governments and their partners can act now, without waiting for the slowest court.

First, they should do what Resolution 2467 asked: recognise children born of rape, in war and in peace, as victims in their own right, with rights to support, documentation and redress that do not depend on their mothers' cases succeeding.

Second, they should fund birth registration that asks no humiliating questions about paternity; school fees, uniforms and meals; and health and counselling for mother and child together. None of this needs a conviction. Survivors in South Sudan say education is the repair they most want for their children.

Third, a pregnant 14-year-old is not a health statistic. Every such case should trigger an investigation as automatically as a gunshot wound does. And where wartime cases are open, they must move from investigation to trial.

Her 10th birthday Next year, the girl I began with will turn 10. She will be old enough to ask the question every child born of rape eventually asks: Did anyone care what happened to my mother? Did anyone care what happened to me? The answer will not come from an orange ribbon but from whether a court sat, whether her name was written down, whether someone paid for her school shoes because a society decided it owed her that much.