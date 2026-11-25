South Africa's racial polarisation is not just a domestic wound. It is an open door. It is precisely because we remain a country where race still organises our political instincts that figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk can meddle in our affairs, distort our land debate, and tamper with the standing of a nation that survived apartheid, a crime against humanity, and chose negotiation over vengeance.
That meddling works because the ground here is fertile. Just look at the coalition politics unfolding in our metros. In Johannesburg and Tshwane, ActionSA's decision to govern with the ANC and EFF rather than the DA has been framed as a betrayal of the voters' mandate. Herman Mashaba spent years calling the ANC thieves; now those same thieves, we are told, are acceptable coalition partners. The charge of hypocrisy writes itself.
But I want to challenge the critics, not to absolve Mashaba of inconsistency, but to ask what sits beneath their outrage. The facts about the DA's performance in Tshwane are a matter of public record. Administration under DA-led coalitions there has been marked by instability, conflict and questionable governance. Yet for many commentators, none of that seems to count. What counts is Helen Zille's visible, energetic election campaign. The image of competence, of the disciplined administrator riding to the rescue. The white messiah, ready to supervise.
Notice what this framing requires you to believe: that parties with majority black voter support are inherently untrustworthy without a white-led party in the room. That black politicians, by their nature, must be managed. There is a whole genre of commentary now, "wait until they mess this up", that treats coalition collapse not as a possibility but as a prophecy. It is baseless, and I put it to anyone who preferred the DA in these coalitions: this is not unconscious bias. It is the idea of black politics itself that makes you uncomfortable.
Let me be honest, because an op-ed that refuses complexity deserves no reader. The ANC's track record of corruption has made this easy. It has handed every racially resentful observer a ready-made vocabulary in which black governance and criminality are synonyms. Voters are right to want to punish the ANC for that record. I have argued myself that at the last election we were all forced to choose the better devil, in a volatile landscape where the party most likely to deliver could be one led by people who cannot even say the word "genocide" when defending their choices. But punishing the ANC is a democratic act. Treating black-led government as inherently suspect is not. We should not confuse the two.
And the scepticism cuts both ways. There are voters, millions of them, who look at the DA and note that it has never truly been led by a black leader who served a full term at the helm. To them, that is not incidental, it is diagnostic. If we accept that voters may legitimately distrust the ANC because of its record, we must accept that voters may equally distrust a party whose racial hierarchy has never really shifted. Both instincts deserve to be heard without being pathologised.
Here is some history we prefer to forget. In the 1992 referendum, the white electorate was asked whether negotiations should continue and nearly a third voted to slam the door. Those people did not vanish. They raised children, and those children have raised children of their own, many of them eligible voters today, carrying values they never chose to examine. The same way there are people who would have preferred Zille administering their city, there are people who do not, and both groups are South Africans with an equal claim to the ballot.
The ANC should have tasted electoral defeat much earlier than it did. That delay infantilised our politics. We never learned how to lose, how to oppose, how to compromise without catastrophe. Coalition government demands a maturity we have not yet developed, from parties, from commentators, and from voters.
But let us be clear about what maturity is not. It is not principled to demand accountability from black parties while extending the benefit of the doubt to a white-led one. It is not democratic to treat every new black-led coalition as guilty until proven innocent. And it is not liberation, not after everything this country survived, to insist, implicitly or openly, on a white supervisor of black people. We survived apartheid. Surely we can survive without one.