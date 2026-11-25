Let me be honest, because an op-ed that refuses complexity deserves no reader. The ANC's track record of corruption has made this easy. It has handed every racially resentful observer a ready-made vocabulary in which black governance and criminality are synonyms. Voters are right to want to punish the ANC for that record. I have argued myself that at the last election we were all forced to choose the better devil, in a volatile landscape where the party most likely to deliver could be one led by people who cannot even say the word "genocide" when defending their choices. But punishing the ANC is a democratic act. Treating black-led government as inherently suspect is not. We should not confuse the two.

And the scepticism cuts both ways. There are voters, millions of them, who look at the DA and note that it has never truly been led by a black leader who served a full term at the helm. To them, that is not incidental, it is diagnostic. If we accept that voters may legitimately distrust the ANC because of its record, we must accept that voters may equally distrust a party whose racial hierarchy has never really shifted. Both instincts deserve to be heard without being pathologised.

Here is some history we prefer to forget. In the 1992 referendum, the white electorate was asked whether negotiations should continue and nearly a third voted to slam the door. Those people did not vanish. They raised children, and those children have raised children of their own, many of them eligible voters today, carrying values they never chose to examine. The same way there are people who would have preferred Zille administering their city, there are people who do not, and both groups are South Africans with an equal claim to the ballot.

The ANC should have tasted electoral defeat much earlier than it did. That delay infantilised our politics. We never learned how to lose, how to oppose, how to compromise without catastrophe. Coalition government demands a maturity we have not yet developed, from parties, from commentators, and from voters.