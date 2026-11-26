Africa is the youngest continent. The UN estimates that its youth population — those between 15 and 24 — will double to more than 830 million by 2050, making it the only region in the world where the youth population is growing at this pace.

Nigeria is expected to overtake the US as the world’s third most populous country by 2050, with a median age sitting at just 18 years old.

The figures form the structural foundations of a housing crisis that is unfolding and an investment opportunity that forward-thinking developers and contractors are beginning to mobilise around with urgency.

Africa’s universities are straining under the weight of their ambition. Higher education enrolment has more than doubled since 2000. The gross enrolment ratio (the proportion of the university-age population attending a higher education institution) sits well below the global average, meaning the pipeline of future students is enormous. As governments push to raise enrolment rates to meet their development goals, universities will need to absorb tens of millions more students in the coming decades.

South Africa offers a window into what this pressure looks like at close range. The country faces a student housing bed shortage of more than 500 000 beds. That number is growing. Public universities can house only a fraction of their enrolled students in managed accommodation. The rest are left to navigate a fragmented and often unsafe informal rental market, much of it far from campus and almost none of it purpose-built.

For students funded through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the challenge is acute. Their rent may be covered but finding an accredited, affordable place to live remains a daily obstacle.

As Peter Stainton, the executive head of property management at Eris Property Group, puts it: “Scale should help protect humanity, with student community and wellbeing treated as essentials, not optional extras. Student living sits at a life-defining transition. Getting it right … shapes academic success and whether students persist or fall behind.”

What was once a fragmented, largely informal sector of individual landlords renting out rooms near campuses is professionalising into a recognised institutional asset class.

Jean-Pierre Kruger, the COO and director at Feenstra Group, has watched this transformation accelerate. “The student housing sector has undergone a fundamental change in how it is perceived by serious capital,” he says. “What we are seeing is the emergence of an institutionally backed asset class with long-term income profiles, strong social impact credentials and a demand base that is only going to grow. South Africa’s demographics make this one of the most compelling sectors in residential property.”

Kagisho Mamabolo, the CEO of the Private Student Housing Association (PSHA), says sustained urban housing demand, institutional investors seeking stable long-term yields and the government’s growing embrace of public-private partnerships are converging to accelerate the transition towards professionally managed, purpose-built accommodation.

The numbers bear this out. The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has demonstrated what coordinated delivery looks like, successfully delivering 12 000 student housing units through a partnership with National Treasury and universities under its Student Housing Infrastructure Programme.

Palesa Ryan, the head of social housing, affordable housing, student housing, health care and education at the DBSA, is frank about where the bottleneck lies. “The challenge is accessing bankable projects,” she says. “There is insufficient project preparation — weak feasibility studies or studies that don’t comprehensively deal with the projects we face.” In her view, funding is available; the constraint is the project pipeline.

That pipeline, however, is beginning to fill.

On Webber Road in Sandton, a 13-storey student housing development is about to rise. The project, a joint venture between Feenstra Group and Growthpoint Properties under the Thrive Student Living brand, will deliver 912 beds at a project value of over R400 million, with completion targeted for the end of 2027.

For Feenstra Group, the Sandton development is part of a long-term strategy. “For us, this was never just about putting up compliant buildings,” says Kruger. “A bed that meets minimum norms and standards is the floor, not the goal. What we’re trying to build is an environment that uplifts students — somewhere conducive to studying, socialising and wellbeing. Our student life programme is, I believe, the best in the country and it’s built entirely around sending well-rounded, future-ready graduates out into the world. That’s the part of this sector I’m proud of.”

With Tiber Construction Group appointed as the main contractor for Phase 1, the development has the weight of serious construction expertise behind it. For Jose Correia, the managing director of Tiber Construction Group, the appointment is a source of pride.

“We love getting our tower cranes back into the Sandton skyline,” says Correia. “To be working alongside two titans of the industry — Feenstra Group and Growthpoint Properties — on a project of this calibre is an honour. Sandton deserves world-class development and that is exactly what this team will deliver.”

The Sandton development sits within a broader ecosystem of investment transforming the student housing sector nationally. In Durban, a separate joint venture between Feenstra Group and Growthpoint Properties is delivering 2 500 beds for the University of KwaZulu-Natal, primarily for NSFAS-funded students, at a project value of more than R700 million. Both developments operate under the Thrive Student Living brand, a real estate investment trust established by Growthpoint Properties in which Feenstra Group holds a shareholding.

The REIT structure signals that student accommodation has matured into a long-term income-generating asset class with the institutional credibility to attract patient capital.

Mamabolo sees this segmentation accelerating. “The future will be defined by integrated developments that combine living, learning and community,” he says, pointing to collaborations that convert underused hotels and commercial buildings into student accommodation. His bottom line: “If South Africa is to fully unlock the potential of residential property as a driver of economic growth, there must be deliberate coordination between policy, funding and private sector capacity.”

Ryan echoes the case. “Platform delivery is going to have to be the way to reach the housing gap of 2.2 to 2.5 million people.” South Africa’s challenge is a microcosm of a continental imperative. As African cities grow and their universities expand to meet the demand of the world’s youngest population, the infrastructure to house those students safely and affordably will become one of the defining development challenges of the next generation.

At Webber Road in Sandton, the partnership between Feenstra Group, Growthpoint Properties and Tiber Construction Group is a concrete expression of what a maturing, institutionalised student housing sector looks like: professionally executed and built for the long term.

Kruger is candid about what stands between ambition and delivery. “The harder truth is that the affordable end of this market lives or dies on NSFAS, which underpins more than half of it,” he says.

“Capped and reduced allowances, the prohibition on any top-up above the allowance, chronically delayed payments and a 2026 allowance that hasn’t been announced — all of it has made several of our primarily NSFAS-funded opportunities unfeasible. The demand is real and the need is desperate, but until the funding environment stabilises, a lot of that need won’t translate into delivered beds.”