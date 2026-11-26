A legacy beyond the classroom The Foundation’s work extended across several interconnected areas: school leadership and governance; teacher development and digital literacy; foundational literacy; STEM, coding and robotics; and scholarships and graduate studies. Its initiatives, including those in rural and under-resourced communities, recognised that educational inequality is closely linked to poverty, unemployment and social exclusion.

The Vhukoni Scholarships and other educational-support initiatives created pathways for deserving young people to pursue higher education, professional development and greater economic participation. These programmes reflected Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s vision of a South Africa in which a person’s birthplace or socio-economic circumstances do not determine their opportunities. A just society must provide people with meaningful opportunities to realise their potential.

Her legacy must live through those she empowered One of our most important responsibilities now is to ensure that Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s legacy is not confined to speeches and memorial services. It must live through action. I particularly appeal to former students who benefited from Umlambo Foundation scholarships. Your achievements are not only personal milestones; they also reflect the generosity and vision of those who believed in your potential.

Many of you have acquired qualifications, entered professional careers or established businesses. You now have an opportunity—and a responsibility—to help open doors for others. Do not allow the benefits you received to end with you. Support another deserving student who has the ability and determination to succeed but lacks the means to pursue higher education.

You need not establish a foundation or possess substantial resources to make a difference. Sponsoring registration fees, buying textbooks, contributing towards tuition or offering mentorship can change a young person’s path. Imagine the impact if every former scholarship beneficiary helped even one aspiring student. That would be a fitting continuation of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s vision: multiplying opportunities and changing lives.

A final farewell Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s journey from educator and liberation activist to South Africa’s first woman Deputy President, and then to the highest levels of United Nations leadership, was extraordinary. Through the Umlambo Foundation, she also showed that nation-building takes place through the patient work of investing in people and strengthening institutions.

I will remember her not only for the positions she held, but for the vision she entrusted to us, the standards she expected and the difference she sought to make in the lives of ordinary South Africans. Writing this tribute from Taiwan, thousands of kilometres from home, reinforces my appreciation of her enduring contribution and the importance of preserving the institutions established to serve our people.

Her passing leaves a void, but the values she championed, the institutions she helped build and the lives she touched constitute an enduring legacy. May the Umlambo Foundation continue advancing its founding vision. May the schools it has supported become beacons of excellence, and may those who benefited from her generosity become generous in their own right, extending opportunities to others.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, you believed in the transformative power of education. You invested in people, strengthened institutions and challenged us to imagine a more equal and prosperous South Africa. Your vision will live on; your work will continue through others; and your legacy will endure.

May your soul rest in eternal peace. Hamba kahle, Ma’am Phumzile. Your contribution to our nation and to humanity will never be forgotten.