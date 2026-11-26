The passing of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in South African leadership, public service and international development. South Africa has lost a distinguished stateswoman, an accomplished international leader and a passionate advocate for human dignity, social justice and the empowerment of disadvantaged communities.
Her service as South Africa’s first woman Deputy President, followed by her leadership as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, secured her an important place in our national history and in the global struggle for gender equality. Yet another dimension of her legacy deserves particular recognition: her commitment to transforming disadvantaged South Africans’ lives through education and the establishment of the Umlambo Foundation.
I write from the perspective of someone who had the privilege of working alongside her as the Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer from 2011 to 2019.
The vision behind the Umlambo Foundation
The Foundation’s developmental journey began in 2009, inspired by Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s conviction that poverty cannot be sustainably overcome without addressing educational inequality. Guided by its motto, “People Winning Against Poverty Through Education,” it was conceived as an instrument of social and economic transformation, particularly in communities historically marginalised by apartheid and its enduring consequences.
She understood that meaningful development required more than short-term charitable interventions. It demanded sustained investment in education, institutional capacity, leadership and opportunities for young people to participate in the economy. Her vision was to invest in people whose potential had been constrained not by a lack of ability, but by a lack of opportunity.
Building schools into centres of excellence
One of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s central ambitions was to help selected groups of under-resourced public schools develop the leadership, management and governance capabilities needed to become centres of educational excellence. She recognised that improving outcomes requires more than classrooms, textbooks and physical resources. Schools also need capable principals, effective School Governing Bodies and motivated, well-equipped teachers.
Through the Foundation’s interventions, emphasis was placed on strengthening school leadership and management, improving governance, enhancing teaching competencies and embracing technology and digital education. The goal was to help schools take ownership of their development and build the capacity to sustain improvement beyond the Foundation’s direct involvement. She saw a well-managed school as a potential catalyst for transforming an entire community.
Leadership and organisational purpose
During my years as CEO, I came to appreciate Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s strategic foresight and her ability to connect a broad developmental vision with the practical realities of implementation. She understood the importance of clear purpose, sound governance, accountability, partnerships and effective resource mobilisation. She could engage at both strategic and operational levels, while allowing management the space to fulfil its responsibilities.
What distinguished her leadership was her willingness to challenge conventional thinking, encourage innovation and keep the Foundation’s work focused on its intended impact. Despite her demanding national and international responsibilities, she remained committed to the educational development of disadvantaged South African communities. She never lost sight of the ordinary child whose future could be transformed through access to quality education.
A legacy beyond the classroom
The Foundation’s work extended across several interconnected areas: school leadership and governance; teacher development and digital literacy; foundational literacy; STEM, coding and robotics; and scholarships and graduate studies. Its initiatives, including those in rural and under-resourced communities, recognised that educational inequality is closely linked to poverty, unemployment and social exclusion.
The Vhukoni Scholarships and other educational-support initiatives created pathways for deserving young people to pursue higher education, professional development and greater economic participation. These programmes reflected Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s vision of a South Africa in which a person’s birthplace or socio-economic circumstances do not determine their opportunities. A just society must provide people with meaningful opportunities to realise their potential.
Her legacy must live through those she empowered
One of our most important responsibilities now is to ensure that Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s legacy is not confined to speeches and memorial services. It must live through action. I particularly appeal to former students who benefited from Umlambo Foundation scholarships. Your achievements are not only personal milestones; they also reflect the generosity and vision of those who believed in your potential.
Many of you have acquired qualifications, entered professional careers or established businesses. You now have an opportunity—and a responsibility—to help open doors for others. Do not allow the benefits you received to end with you. Support another deserving student who has the ability and determination to succeed but lacks the means to pursue higher education.
You need not establish a foundation or possess substantial resources to make a difference. Sponsoring registration fees, buying textbooks, contributing towards tuition or offering mentorship can change a young person’s path. Imagine the impact if every former scholarship beneficiary helped even one aspiring student. That would be a fitting continuation of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka’s vision: multiplying opportunities and changing lives.
A final farewell
Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s journey from educator and liberation activist to South Africa’s first woman Deputy President, and then to the highest levels of United Nations leadership, was extraordinary. Through the Umlambo Foundation, she also showed that nation-building takes place through the patient work of investing in people and strengthening institutions.
I will remember her not only for the positions she held, but for the vision she entrusted to us, the standards she expected and the difference she sought to make in the lives of ordinary South Africans. Writing this tribute from Taiwan, thousands of kilometres from home, reinforces my appreciation of her enduring contribution and the importance of preserving the institutions established to serve our people.
Her passing leaves a void, but the values she championed, the institutions she helped build and the lives she touched constitute an enduring legacy. May the Umlambo Foundation continue advancing its founding vision. May the schools it has supported become beacons of excellence, and may those who benefited from her generosity become generous in their own right, extending opportunities to others.
Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, you believed in the transformative power of education. You invested in people, strengthened institutions and challenged us to imagine a more equal and prosperous South Africa. Your vision will live on; your work will continue through others; and your legacy will endure.
May your soul rest in eternal peace. Hamba kahle, Ma’am Phumzile. Your contribution to our nation and to humanity will never be forgotten.
Gcina Hlophe is the former chief executive of the Umlambo Foundation (2011–2019) and a South African expatriate based in Taiwan, in the Far East.