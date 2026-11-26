In Rabat on January 18, 2026, the Africa Cup of Nations final stopped feeling like a football match. Morocco had just been awarded a stoppage-time penalty, with the score still 0-0. Senegal’s players walked off, and some fans scuffled with security behind the goal. Then the players came back, the referee blew his whistle, and the game went on. Brahim Díaz’s penalty was saved, Pape Gueye scored in extra time, and Senegal won 1-0.

Ten months and two rulings later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has decided that this is where the story ends. On November 24, a unanimous panel upheld Senegal’s appeal and set aside the March 17 decision of the CAF Appeal Board, which had declared that Senegal forfeited the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 win. It reinstated the earlier ruling of CAF’s Disciplinary Board, which left the result alone.

Who holds the trophy matters less to me than the principle behind the verdict: football is won on the field, and what is settled there belongs to the referee, not to a committee weeks afterward.

I watched the game as a layman, and even without consulting the rules it was obvious that once the referee let the match continue after the walk-off, the result on the field had to stand. That result was a win for Senegal.

The CAS reasoning, as set out in its published statement, supports this view. The panel began with the referee. His decision to resume the match, or to stop it, “fell definitively within [his] sole authority.” When he blew the whistle, he had judged that the conditions for play were met: both teams were back on the field and both wanted to continue. Because the effects of that choice were “limited to the pitch,” it fell under the “field of play” doctrine, which keeps CAS out of on-field calls unless they were arbitrary or made in bad faith.

Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON rules , which CAF relied on, set the consequences when a team refuses to play or leaves the ground. As CAS read them, they exist only to fix the result when a team’s conduct leads the referee to end a match for good. That never happened in Rabat, so they did not apply, and the referee “did not err in law.” Nor, the panel found, was his decision arbitrary: the tension was extreme, but there was no sign that anything outside the game had swayed his judgment.

Law 5 of the Laws of the Game says the referee’s decisions on facts connected with play, including the result, are final, and that a restart decision cannot be taken back once play has resumed. The whistle that restarted the final in the 109th minute settled whether the match would go on. Everything after it was football.

Morocco’s case deserves a fair hearing, because it was not frivolous. Article 82 says that a team which leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the referee’s authorization is considered the loser. Read word for word, Senegal’s walk-off fits. But I find it hard to accept that a rule written for a team that abandons a match was meant to catch a team that is back on the field within minutes, at the referee’s invitation, and plays the game out. The rule tells a referee what follows if he ends a match. It does not let a committee rewrite one he chose to continue.

None of this excuses Senegal. Walking off in protest at a refereeing decision is a serious breach of the spirit of the game and of sportsmanship, and it was punished. CAF’s Disciplinary Board fined and suspended players and officials from both sides, with fines reported at more than $1 million in total. That is how misconduct should be handled: punish the conduct. Punishing a walk-off and overturning a result are different things.

CAF went wrong when its Appeal Board, about five weeks after the Disciplinary Board ruled, overturned that decision. It took another look at a single regulation and used it to undo a completed final, a step without precedent in modern international football. It should have backed the referee’s decision on the field, despite the tension.

Had that decision stood, an appeal panel could unravel a referee’s decision to restart and finish a match after the event, making every decision on the field temporary. Referees would officiate with one eye on the boardroom. Teams would learn that a protest, or even a defeat, might be reversed later. Supporters would come to see the final score as only provisional. By saying that football must be won on the field, CAS removed those uncertainties.

CAF’s credibility has suffered. Its Appeal Board could have reasoned the way CAS did. Some critics also suggested that the Appeal Board had been swayed by outside pressure, possibly from the host country, a claim its defenders rejected . CAF has since said it respects the CAS decision and will implement it.

Morocco’s federation has said it will pursue every legal avenue, including a challenge before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. It has also raised concerns about alleged contact between one arbitrator and the Senegalese federation, which Senegal’s federation has dismissed. This saga may not be over: there is still more extra time to play.

So what should CAF take from all this? First, it should state plainly in its regulations when a walk-off means forfeiture, and who decides, because the vagueness invited this dispute. Second, it should keep sanctions and results apart: a result should be reversed only when a referee has truly abandoned the match. Third, it should decide appeals on a continental final promptly and publish its full reasons. Finally, it should train its referees well and back them in public.

In the end, the CAS decision should strengthen CAF’s governance. When Africa’s great rivalries next play out, they should be settled the way they were meant to be: by the players, under the referee’s authority, on the field. That is what Rabat teaches, and it is the principle African football’s leaders must now defend.