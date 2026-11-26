It reminds us that no position of power should ever remove us from the needs of ordinary people and that, however far life takes us, we must never forget the communities from which we come. A leader's greatest achievement may well be found in the life of a child whose name they will never know but whose future they helped change.

Her passing also compels me to reflect on the responsibilities we carry as leaders of institutions such as Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). The transformation of our economy, including the aviation sector, remains an unfinished mission. We must continue to ask ourselves whether we are doing enough to create opportunities for women, particularly young black women, to become pilots, engineers, aviation specialists, entrepreneurs, executives and leaders in industries from which they were historically excluded. We must ensure that the doors opened by pioneers such as Mlambo-Ngcuka never close behind them.

Every young girl who walks through one of our airports and looks with wonder at an aircraft should be able to imagine herself not only as a passenger but also as the person flying it, the engineer maintaining it or the executive leading an aviation institution. That is the kind of freedom for which we fought, and it is the kind of future that Mama Phumzile dedicated her life to making possible. Our responsibility is to ensure that these aspirations are not frustrated by the inequalities that continue to characterise our society.

As we mourn her passing, I am also reminded that behind every distinguished public figure is a human being who belongs to a family, someone whose laughter, warm embrace, familiar voice and presence cannot be replaced by national honours or eloquent tributes. South Africa has lost an exceptional leader, the world has lost a formidable advocate for equality, but a family has lost a wife, a mother and its beloved matriarch. We must hold them especially close in our thoughts and prayers during these difficult days, recognising that the greatness we celebrate publicly makes their private loss no less painful.

On behalf of the board, management and employees of ACSA, and in my personal capacity as someone whose leadership journey was inspired by her example, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Advocate Bulelani Ngcuka, their children, the extended Mlambo and Ngcuka families, her friends and comrades, and the countless people across the world whose lives she touched.

The greatest tribute we can pay to Mama Phumzile is not simply to remember her with affection but to have the courage to continue the work to which she dedicated her life. May we become better leaders, more compassionate human beings and more determined custodians of the freedom for which her generation sacrificed so much. May we never become so comfortable in the positions we occupy that we forget the suffering of those whose hopes brought us there.

Rest well, Mama Phumzile. You helped us find our courage during the struggle, inspired us as we found our feet as leaders and reminded us throughout your life that the privilege of leadership finds its deepest meaning in service to humanity.

Your journey may have come to an end, but the light you lit in so many of us must never be extinguished.

Irvin Phenyane is the chairperson of the Board of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).