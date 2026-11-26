There are people whose passing leave us mourning not only the loss of a remarkable human being but also a part of our own history, reminding us of the journey we have travelled, the battles we have fought and the dreams we once shared about the country we hoped to build. The passing of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has left me with such a profound sense of loss. For those of us who were part of the struggle against apartheid, her departure is another painful reminder that a generation of extraordinary men and women who gave so much of themselves so that others could live in freedom is gradually leaving us.
Mama Phumzile, as many affectionately called her, was among those who inspired me during the difficult years of our liberation struggle and continued to inspire me in my formative years as a leader. I had the honour and privilege of working alongside her in the National Education Coordinating Committee (NECC), where we were entrusted with the responsibility of crafting education policies for a new, democratic South Africa. Her diligence was unmistakable, as was her unwavering conviction that education was not merely a fundamental human right but one of the most powerful instruments through which we could dismantle the legacy of apartheid and restore dignity to our people. Her commitment to justice, her strength of character and her understanding that leadership was fundamentally about improving the lives of others were qualities I deeply admired. During those years, when the future of our country was uncertain and the personal sacrifices demanded by the struggle were considerable, leaders of her calibre gave us reason to believe that the South Africa we dreamt of was indeed possible.
What I admired most about her was that her commitment to the struggle did not end with the attainment of political freedom. She understood that defeating apartheid was only the beginning of a much longer journey towards restoring human dignity, creating economic opportunities and building a society in which the circumstances of one's birth would no longer determine one's destiny. She belonged to a generation that understood that freedom could never be meaningful when millions remained trapped in poverty, when women continued to experience discrimination and when children were denied opportunities to fulfil their potential.
Her journey from being a teacher and anti-apartheid activist to becoming South Africa's first woman deputy president in 2005, and subsequently serving as the United Nations' under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, speaks to the extraordinary possibilities that arise when talent, conviction and purpose come together. Yet, what makes her story particularly inspiring is that at every stage of her remarkable journey, she remained committed to the emancipation of others. Her achievements were never hers alone; they became a source of hope for countless women and young girls who could see in her a reflection of what they, too, could become.
As someone who has had the privilege of occupying various positions of leadership, I have come to appreciate that the true measure of a leader is not the height to which they rise but the number of people they enable to rise alongside them. Mama Phumzile's life embodied this understanding of leadership. She did not merely break barriers for herself; she challenged the very existence of those barriers so that future generations would not have to fight the same battles. Her advocacy for women's economic participation, education and equality demonstrated that transformation cannot be reduced to representation alone but must fundamentally change the conditions under which people live.
There is something particularly moving about the fact that she began her professional life as a teacher and, even after occupying some of the most influential positions in the world, returned to the cause of education through her Umlambo Foundation.
It reminds us that no position of power should ever remove us from the needs of ordinary people and that, however far life takes us, we must never forget the communities from which we come. A leader's greatest achievement may well be found in the life of a child whose name they will never know but whose future they helped change.
Her passing also compels me to reflect on the responsibilities we carry as leaders of institutions such as Airports Company South Africa (ACSA). The transformation of our economy, including the aviation sector, remains an unfinished mission. We must continue to ask ourselves whether we are doing enough to create opportunities for women, particularly young black women, to become pilots, engineers, aviation specialists, entrepreneurs, executives and leaders in industries from which they were historically excluded. We must ensure that the doors opened by pioneers such as Mlambo-Ngcuka never close behind them.
Every young girl who walks through one of our airports and looks with wonder at an aircraft should be able to imagine herself not only as a passenger but also as the person flying it, the engineer maintaining it or the executive leading an aviation institution. That is the kind of freedom for which we fought, and it is the kind of future that Mama Phumzile dedicated her life to making possible. Our responsibility is to ensure that these aspirations are not frustrated by the inequalities that continue to characterise our society.
As we mourn her passing, I am also reminded that behind every distinguished public figure is a human being who belongs to a family, someone whose laughter, warm embrace, familiar voice and presence cannot be replaced by national honours or eloquent tributes. South Africa has lost an exceptional leader, the world has lost a formidable advocate for equality, but a family has lost a wife, a mother and its beloved matriarch. We must hold them especially close in our thoughts and prayers during these difficult days, recognising that the greatness we celebrate publicly makes their private loss no less painful.
On behalf of the board, management and employees of ACSA, and in my personal capacity as someone whose leadership journey was inspired by her example, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Advocate Bulelani Ngcuka, their children, the extended Mlambo and Ngcuka families, her friends and comrades, and the countless people across the world whose lives she touched.
The greatest tribute we can pay to Mama Phumzile is not simply to remember her with affection but to have the courage to continue the work to which she dedicated her life. May we become better leaders, more compassionate human beings and more determined custodians of the freedom for which her generation sacrificed so much. May we never become so comfortable in the positions we occupy that we forget the suffering of those whose hopes brought us there.
Rest well, Mama Phumzile. You helped us find our courage during the struggle, inspired us as we found our feet as leaders and reminded us throughout your life that the privilege of leadership finds its deepest meaning in service to humanity.
Your journey may have come to an end, but the light you lit in so many of us must never be extinguished.
Irvin Phenyane is the chairperson of the Board of Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).