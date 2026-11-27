“My mother always told me that inaction is not an option – and neither is going at it alone”.

These words were written by Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in an article published by the Huffington Post on the 20 March 2014 as part of the Global Moms Relay - a digital campaign that raises funds, awareness, and support for mothers and babies around the world. As I join millions of South Africans in mourning her loss, I find myself reflecting on these words. Their profundity became more pronounced to me seven years after she wrote them when I assumed office as the vice-chancellor and principal of the biggest university in Africa. It was a time characterised by both extraordinary triumphs and devastating trials.

On one hand, history was being written, as the University of South Africa (Unisa) had appointed its first female vice-chancellor, affirming to women in academia and larger society that gender relations, which are fundamentally power relations, could no longer remain unchallenged. On the other hand, such a challenge, with its upending of a status quo which far too many people were comfortable with, faced vehement opposition from those in power and those on its peripheries. And as with any opposition to long-standing inequity, the contestation was not expressed through ideation with the intention of persuading and having an open-mind to be persuaded, but with tactics that sought to dehumanise my person and destabilise the vision of a premier institution.

No one understood this path better than Mme Mlambo-Ngcuka, who was serving as the executive director of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and the under-secretary of the UN at the time. Between 2005 and 2008, she had served as the deputy president of South Africa – the first woman in history to do so. Her entire life was defined by work dedicated to bettering the lives of people on the margins, particularly women and the youth. Long before she served in the cabinet of the first democratic government of South Africa, she was a teacher investing in the lives of young people in KwaZulu-Natal, and the inaugural president of the Natal Organisation of Women (NOW) – an affiliate of the United Democratic Front (UDF). There, she organised around issues that affected both urban and rural women across the colour and class divide. These included housing, the cost of living and healthcare.

And so it was, that when the challenges that came with being the first woman to assume an office confronted me, she was among the first people to avail counsel. The support did not cease, and it was not given only in private. In one official event where she witnessed an injustice meted out against me in full view of the world, she did not hesitate to confront the responsible person immediately and openly. It was a demonstration that inaction was not an option for her, and that she was unwilling to allow another woman to endure injustice alone, unsupported and rendered invisible. It was a principle that she not only advocated for, but one that she espoused in her own life and her interactions with other women.