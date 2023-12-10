SA water woes must not be ‘exaggerated’, says Mchunu

An employee with the City of Tshwane collects a sample of water from a municipal tank truck in Hammanskraal on May 23, 2023, where a cholera outbreak, including surrounding areas, killed 31 people.
(Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images)
The minister is adamant the country is not experiencing a crisis, despite about half the water in our systems being unsafe for drinking
Tags: Bill Harding
, Analysis
, article
, Blue Drop
, Craig Sheridan
, Ferrial Adam
, Green Drop
, news
, No Drop
, Sean Phillips
, Senzo Mchunu
, Water Pollution
, Water Quality
, WaterCAN