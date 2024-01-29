Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Analysis
/ 29 January 2024

The NPA’s Kelly Khumalo problem

By
Kellykhumalo
Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo were lovers when he was shot. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane)
According to a legal expert, the singer should have been charged alongside the five accused

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,