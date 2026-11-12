Editorial: Lot more money for the fat cats

The worst news to hit the polity this week landed on Tuesday, when Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed that the unemployment rate has risen to 33.7%.

The unemployment crisis — for that is what it is — paints a gloomy picture of an economy that is not doing well.

The official unemployment rate has risen in each quarter of 2026, among other depressing aspects of the report. Transport costs rose sharply during the period under review, which probably contributed to many people having stopped looking for work. It has become too expensive to even seek a job.

Against this disconsolate background came a media statement from the Presidency, ironically on the same day: President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases for public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year, effective from 1 April 2026.

The president “decided to increase the salary of public office-bearers by 3.5% and 4% in different categories”.

The tone-deaf missive went on to say: “The increase of 3.5% applies to Members of the National Executive, Members of the National Assembly and Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces, Premiers, members of provincial executive councils and members of provincial legislatures.

“The President has also determined a 4% salary increment for judges of the Constitutional Court, judges of other courts, and magistrates.

“A 4% increase also applies to traditional leaders, members of the National and Provincial Houses of traditional and Khoi-San leaders. The members of independent constitutional institutions also receive a 4% increase in determination.”

The president’s “determination follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office- Bearers” where we are told Number One took into account “consideration of serious economic challenges facing the country”.

If economic challenges were indeed the criteria, the president would have remembered that many households are unable to put food on the table. Breadwinners sit idle at home because there are no jobs to absorb their skills. The communique from the highest office in the land is ridden with so many unfortunate phrases that one would think it was intended to poke fun at the poor.

Ramaphosa thanked the commission “for its diligence and careful scrutiny in preparing its recommendations”. He urged public office-bear-ers “to uphold their mandates and honour the public trust”.

As ANC president, Ramaphosa has presided over the party’s worst decline. And yet, just after the local government elections in which his party lost nearly everything, it seems to be business as usual in his other job as president of the country.