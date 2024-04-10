Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Opinion
/ 10 April 2024

Job schemes and broken dreams

By
Gettyimages 1147145707
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi(Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Plans like the one announced by employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi won’t move the needle on joblessness

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,