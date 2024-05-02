Africa needs its own media plan to drive democracy

By embracing the values of truth, accountability, innovation and the power of independent journalism, African media can become a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more prosperous and transparent society. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Imagine a world where Africa’s media is a powerful force for change, fearlessly exposing corruption, promoting citizen action and driving progress. For far too long, this vision has been stifled by the expectation that African media should follow Western models.

But as the digital revolution transforms the global landscape, Africa’s media stands at a crossroads. Will it continue to be held back by unsuitable Western conventions, or will it seize this opportunity to set its own path?

With more than 1.4 billion people and some of the world’s fastest growing economies Africa needs a model that focuses on its specific needs and goals, such as enhancing social stability, fighting corruption, encouraging citizen involvement and recognising leadership that drives progress.

The idea of a single Western model for media is a myth. Take, for instance, the contrasting media cultures of the United Kingdom and the United States.

In the US, broadcast media organisations are allowed to be partisan, while print media tries to occupy a position of objectivity. Media companies are primarily owned by profit-seeking moguls or public companies.

In contrast, the UK prohibits partisan broadcast news by law. The media landscape also features a mix of ownership models, including moguls, a publicly-funded broadcaster — the BBC, founded by obligatory TV licence — and the editorially independent charities such as The Guardian’s Scott Trust.

Given this diversity n the Western world, it is absurd to insist that Africa, with a population more than three times the combined UK and US population, should conform to a one-size-fits-all media model. Such a prescriptive ignores the continent’s rich tapestry of cultures, languages and socio-political realities.

African media must embrace values that celebrate what is good and expose what is detrimental to the continent’s progress.

At the top of the list is recognising that competent political leadership is crucial. African media must hold leaders accountable by being vigilant, critical of poor government, exposing incompetence and abuse of power by those in positions of authority.

Societal cohesion and people’s rights should be reflected in journalistic practice, combating individuals or groups that may seek to stir up ethnic or religious strife for their own ends.

Corruption and bribery is another issue that African media must combat with unwavering determination. Investigative stories should expose genuine wrongdoers, and explain the negative effects for wider society. Ghana’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas is a shining example. In his 2015 undercover investigation titled Ghana in the Eyes of God, Anas caught judges accepting bribes on camera leading to the suspension of more than 20 judges and sending shockwaves through the nation’s judiciary.

Africa’s media must also play a role in encouraging public participation in government and civic society, including through deepening and institutionalising democracy. Recent events in Senegal serve as an example. The presidential election saw opposition and “anti-establishment” candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye win more than 50% of the vote, despite earlier unrest and concerns about the incumbent seeking a third term.

Faye had not only just left prison but also ran as an independent after his party was dissolved. Senegalese media played a vital role in ensuring transparency through fact checking and covering the election, contributing to a peaceful transfer of power.

With an impressive turnout of 71% of registered voters, this election further showed the resilience of Senegalese democracy and the importance of African media in promoting citizen involvement and accountability.

African media faces numerous difficulties, including technological adaptation, limited capacity and training, financial constraints and threats to press freedom. The disappearance of Tanzanian journalist Azory Gwanda in 2018, amongs others on the continent, underscores the risks journalists face in the pursuit of justice and the importance of protecting press freedom.

Despite these obstacles, the rise of digital media offers new opportunities for African journalism. To truly develop a unique African media model, content must be generated in local languages, harnessing the power of mobile technology and fostering cooperation between government and media.

Nigeria’s Daily Trust newspaper has successfully harnessed the power of WhatsApp to distribute news and engage with readers, demonstrating the potential for mobile technology to transform media in Africa.

Collaboration among African media practitioners, regulators and academics is also essential. Concrete steps include establishing intra-African journalist exchange programmes, setting up training institutions and strengthening regulators to ensure a fair and balanced media landscape.

By embracing the values of truth, accountability, innovation and the power of independent journalism, African media can become a beacon of hope, illuminating the path towards a more prosperous and transparent society.

But to truly fulfil this potential, African media must break free from the outdated playbook of external expectations and vested interests. It must chart its own course, crafting a model that reflects the diverse voices, aspirations and realities of the African people.

With the dedication and bravery of its journalists leading the way, Africa’s media revolution is just beginning..

Yaya Moussa is the founder of online video streaming service Africa Prime, and Africa Prime Initiative, a philanthropic project that provides grant funding to African artists.