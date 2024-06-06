South Africa’s silent malnutrition crisis: A call to action for the new administration

Children who are too short for their age are likely to reach less than half of their full potential, if they are lucky.

As the dust settles on the elections, the new administration needs to confront a silent catastrophe that plagues our nation — the malnutrition crisis. The haunting statistics reveal a grim reality: more than 1.5 million children suffer from stunted growth, caused by poor nutrition and care during their crucial early years.

These children, robbed of their full potential, face a future marred by academic struggles, unemployment and chronic illnesses. The staggering number paints a bleak picture of missed opportunities and unfulfilled dreams. Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2024 State of the Nation address has come and gone, but the ghost of 1.5 million lost Tintswalos remain, a stark reminder of the urgent action needed to address this pressing issue.

In the face of the escalating malnutrition crisis, the incoming administration must put policy interventions at the forefront of their agenda. The implementation of comprehensive nutrition programmes, the promotion of education and awareness campaigns, the enhancement of healthcare access and the fostering of collaborative partnerships are all critical.

The maternal support grant (MSG) represents a policy intervention with profound implications for our children. By placing nutrition at the heart of their priorities, the new administration will essentially be investing in the health of future generations. This grant is also in alignment with the United Nations sustainable development goals, which underscores the importance of good health and well-being for all.

The maternal grant is not merely financial assistance but an investment in our collective future. When mothers are equipped with the necessary resources, they are empowered to nourish their families effectively..

Children who are too short for their age are likely to reach less than half of their full potential, if they are lucky. More often than not, they will face academic hurdles, because the chronic lack of healthy food during the early years of their lives means their brains and other organs didn’t receive the nutrients needed to develop properly. Consequently, many of these stunted children will inevitably drop out of school, condemning them to a future plagued by unemployment. Additionally, they are predisposed to chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

While Tintswalo represents untapped potential in our nation, the sad truth is that achieving Tintswalo-like success is often a matter of chance. Success is still too closely tied to factors such as family wealth, race, neighbourhood and access to the right people. For many children, the odds are stacked against them from the start.

Many potential Tintswalos do not even make it past the age of five because of malnutrition. This is a tragedy in a country that is not food insecure but rather a food waster, with millions of tonnes thrown away each year. Urgent action is needed to prevent Tintswalo being at risk of hunger and malnutrition in a land abundant with resources. Every day, we lose 30 potential Tintswalos to hunger-related causes, totalling 10,000 young lives annually. This includes 1,000 children who die from severe acute malnutrition and about 9,000 more under the age of five whose deaths are influenced by malnutrition.

The fact that malnutrition remains a leading cause of death among young children is a sobering reminder of the work that still needs to be done to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Every child deserves a fair chance at a healthy and fulfilling life, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that they receive the support they need to thrive. Section 28(1)(c) of the Constitution gives every child the right to basic nutrition, which is critical to ensuring they get a fair chance in life.

We are far from levelling the playing field for every child. In a country where the food poverty line hovers at R760 a person a month, the stark reality of malnutrition and poverty intertwine. This figure represents the bare minimum required for an individual to meet their daily basic food needs, yet it remains out of reach for most children. At R530 the child support grant falls short of this threshold, underscoring the systemic problems faced by families struggling to provide adequate nutrition for their children.

While sustainable development goal number two explicitly addresses nutrition, its significance transcends this singular goal, permeating the fabric of all 17 SDGs. Nutrition serves as a linchpin in the pursuit of a sustainable and equitable world, underpinning key aspects of health, education, economic prosperity and environmental sustainability. As we navigate the complex landscape of global development, addressing malnutrition is not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for achieving our collective aspirations.

Following the recent elections in South Africa, it is crucial for the new administration to prioritise the well-being and future success of our nation’s children. A study published in The Lancet in 2008 emphasised the long-term effect of good nutrition in early life on the future success of individuals. This underscores the importance of ensuring that every child, starting from their time in the womb, receives the necessary nutrition for healthy growth and development.

Early identification and intervention are key strategies in addressing malnutrition effectively. The implementation of efficient systems to identify children at risk of malnutrition. Access to basic nutritious food should be a fundamental priority for the new administration. Identifying essential foods and ensuring their affordability is crucial in the fight against hunger.

A well-nourished nation is a happy and successful one, while a hungry nation faces challenges and unrest. This situation must be addressed collaboratively to create a thriving and prosperous nation.

The upcoming period post-elections presents a unique opportunity for leaders to focus on the well-being of our children. It is time to advocate for change, support the potential of every child like Tintswalo, and build a future where every child can thrive and succeed.

Dudu Maziya is the head of communications at Grow Great Campaign and Dr Edzani Mphaphuli is a public health medicine specialist leading the Grow Great Campaign in South Africa, which aims to end stunting by 2030.