Kenya’s protests: A wake-up call for democracy

Young protesters gather around a memorial honoring those killed by law enforcement during the recent Finance Bill protests across Kenya. Each rock had the name of a person killed recently. Thousands of Kenyans gathered at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, to commemorate those killed by law enforcement officers during the recent protests against a wide-ranging finance bill. The Shujaaz Memorial Concert took place on Saba Saba Day, an annual event commemorating the July 7, 1990 protests when Kenyans took to the streets to demand free elections. This year's memorial was especially poignant, reflecting on the ongoing struggle for justice and reform in the country. (Photo by Katie G. Nelson/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As Kenya grapples with the aftermath of recent protests, the country’s democracy stands at a crucial juncture. The demonstrations, which began on 18 June 2024, in response to the government’s proposed Finance Bill, quickly turned violent, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of life. Yet, amid the chaos, a remarkable shift occurred — the voices of the people resonated loud enough to compel President William Ruto to heed their demands.

The catalyst for the protests was the government’s attempt to pass the regressive bill aimed at increasing taxes and reducing subsidies on essential goods. This bill was widely perceived as disproportionately burdening low-income households, sparking widespread public outcry. The hashtag #RejectTheFinanceBill trended on social media as citizens united in opposition, demanding the government reconsider its stance.

Initially peaceful, the protests were met with a heavy-handed response from the authorities. Police clashed with demonstrators, deploying tear gas, batons and live ammunition to disperse the crowds. This resulted in at least 39 deaths and many more injured. Human Rights Watch condemned the authorities’ response, stating that shooting into crowds without cause, even as protesters tried to flee, is unacceptable under both Kenyan and international law. They emphasised the need for Kenyan forces to protect peaceful demonstrators and to end the impunity for police violence.

Demonstrators remained undeterred. Led by opposition parties and civil society organisations, they continued to press the government to prioritise the needs of its citizens. The media, both local and international, played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the government’s excessive use of force, further galvanising support for the protesters’ cause. Civil society groups provided logistical support, legal aid and a unified voice that articulated the demands of the people. Their organisation and resilience demonstrated the power of a coordinated civil society in holding the government accountable.

Ruto’s initial response was to dismiss the protesters as “looters and criminals”. But as the protests grew in intensity and international scrutiny increased, he was forced to reconsider his stance. In a surprising move, he fired his cabinet on 11 July, a gesture seen by many as a concession to the demonstrators. This move, while significant, raises questions about its sustainability and whether it addresses the root causes of public discontent.

The protests underscored the importance of the right to peaceful assembly, a fundamental right often trampled upon in Kenya. The government’s violent response served as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked power. It is imperative for Kenya to reaffirm its commitment to human rights and the rule of law. The role of civil society in this context cannot be overstated. Organisations and grassroots movements played a crucial role in mobilising citizens, disseminating information and maintaining the momentum of the protests. Their effectiveness in coordinating efforts and presenting a unified front was instrumental in achieving concessions from the government.

A striking feature of these protests was the prominent role of young people. Kenya’s youth, who form a significant portion of the population, have been at the forefront of demanding change. They used social media platforms to organise, communicate and galvanise support. This generation of young Kenyans is highly informed, tech-savvy and deeply invested in the future of their country. Their involvement in the protests signifies a broader trend across the African continent, where young people are increasingly taking the lead in political and social movements.

Kenya’s recent protests can be compared to similar movements in other African countries. For instance, the 2019-2020 protests in Sudan, which led to the ousting of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, demonstrated the power of sustained, peaceful protest and the critical role of civil society in demanding democratic reforms. Similarly, the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria highlighted how youth-led movements can challenge state violence and demand accountability. These examples illustrate that when citizens are organised and resolute, they can drive significant political change. Kenya’s experience serves as a reminder that democratic progress requires vigilance and active participation from all segments of society.

As Kenya moves forward, it is crucial for the government to prioritise accountability and transparency. The people have spoken, and it is time for the government to listen and act accordingly. The protests have created an opportunity for the government to participate in meaningful dialogue with its citizens and address their concerns. By fostering an environment of openness and inclusivity, Kenya can strengthen its democratic institutions and build a more resilient society.

The international community also has a role in supporting Kenya’s democratic journey. Donor countries and international organisations must prioritise democracy and human rights. Furthermore, they should support civil society organisations and human rights defenders working to hold the government accountable. International pressure and support can play a significant role in encouraging democratic reforms and protecting the rights of citizens. By aligning their aid and diplomatic efforts with the principles of democracy and human rights, the international community can help ensure that Kenya’s progress is sustained and meaningful.

Kenya’s protests have served as a wake-up call for democracy. They have demonstrated that the people’s voices cannot be ignored and that their demands for accountability, transparency, and human rights must be met. As Kenya stands at this crossroads, it is time to embrace a new era of democracy. The resilience and determination of Kenya’s citizens, particularly its youth, offer a beacon of hope for the entire continent. If the government heeds this call and commits to genuine reform, Kenya can emerge stronger and more democratic, setting an example for other nations to follow.

Sibahle Zuma is a human rights and development practitioner with a focus on civic freedoms, climate activism, and youth participation in policy and decision-making.