Zimbabwe: A nation under siege as Mnangagwa cracks down ahead of SADC summit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

As Zimbabwe prepares to assume the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community set to take place on 17 August, the country faces a severe crackdown on dissent. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has responded to growing protests against his leadership with heavy-handed tactics, arresting scores of opposition members and activists.

On 16 June, 79 members of the Citizens Coalition for Change, including interim party leader Jameson Timba, were arrested at a gathering at the party leader’s house to commemorate the International Day of the African Child. They were accused of planning protests against Mnangagwa during the SADC Summit. The police used batons and fired teargas at the group, resulting in injuries, including a serious injury to one member which required surgery.

While 79 members were arrested and remanded, two minors have since been released and one person granted bail. On 17 June, the remaining members were charged with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct” after being held for more than 48 hours in custody before appearing before a court on 18 June. This is in violation of Zimbabwe’s Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act which states that any person who is arrested or detained must be brought before a court not later than 48 hours after the arrest or detention. On 27 June, the group was denied bail on the grounds that they would “commit similar offences if released”. On 17 July, the high court dismissed their bail application.

These arrests underscore a worrying trend of suppression of civic space and intimidation and harassment of activists and opposition politicians ahead of the summit. The Zimbabwe government has warned against “criminal and opportunistic elements within the opposition, certain politicians, and some civil society organisations” and has threatened to use law enforcement to crack down on dissenters.

Ahead of the summit, Zimbabweans have taken to the streets to express their dissatisfaction. “No to ED’s SADC chairmanship” is the rallying cry, as protesters highlight issues such as corruption, nepotism, poverty and repression. The climate of fear is palpable after Zanu-PF’s director of information, Farai Marapira, warned journalists that the party and the government were prepared to “decisively” deal with any dissent during or before the summit. He said, “we are ready to deal with any subversiveness … decisively. We are waiting for a signal” — a chilling reminder of the lengths Mnangagwa’s government is willing to go to silence critical voices.

The stifling grip of repression in Zimbabwe has driven dissenters to seek refuge across borders to exercise their fundamental right to peaceful assembly. On the 11 and 12 July, demonstrators gathered in Zambia at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, far from their homeland, to voice their opposition to Mnangagwa’s leadership. The decision to hold the protest outside Zimbabwe speaks volumes about the dire state of affairs in the country. The protest in Zambia, though largely symbolic, is unlikely to put a stop to Mnangagwa’s relentless grip on power. Yet, it starkly signifies that the spirit of resistance endures, even amid intense repression.

The international community must respond decisively, condemning the human rights violations in Zimbabwe and demanding that Mnangagwa’s regime uphold the basic rights of citizens.

In this vein, the role of neighbouring countries such as South Africa, cannot be overstated. The recent extension of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) by the South African government until November 2025 offers temporary relief to about 178 000 Zimbabweans living in South Africa. But it is unimaginable that the South African government could contemplate sending Zimbabweans back to such repressive conditions, which are most likely to endure if the Zimbabwean government remains unchecked. Instead, South Africa should leverage its respected position in mediation to advocate for the human rights and democratic freedoms of Zimbabweans.

The ZEP programme, which began in 2009, was a response to the political and socio-economic crisis in Zimbabwe, allowing Zimbabweans to live and work in South Africa. Given the present situation, it is imperative that South Africa uses its influence to support the people of Zimbabwe and condemn the human rights abuses perpetrated by Mnangagwa’s government. Now is not the time for South Africa to remain silent under the guise of African brotherhood. The oppression of Zimbabweans demands a strong response, and South Africa must take a stand against state violence.

The international community, including the SADC, must hold Mnangagwa’s government accountable and ensure that the fundamental rights of Zimbabweans are upheld.

Sibahle Zuma is a human rights and development practitioner with a focus on civic freedoms, climate activism and youth participation in policy and decision-making.