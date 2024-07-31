Aviation can give wings to Africa’s economy

The continent will make significant gains by fast-tracking the aviation sector. (Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Africa is more than the sum of its parts. This vast, diverse, culturally-rich continent with its painful colonial past is showing remarkable resilience and has what it takes to become an economic powerhouse. This is a continent whose growth aspirations, defined by the pan-African principles of the Organisation of African Unity (1963) and the African Union (2002), are the pursuits of a continent that is united, free and in control of its own destiny.

The prospect of an African continent in an economic upturn is not just wishful thinking. The 2023 UN Millennium Development Goals Progress Report (UNDP 2023 Africa Sustainable Development Report) highlights several aspects of Africa’s economic prospects and achievements. These include its substantial share of the world’s critical minerals which positions it as a key player in global high-tech and green industries’ supply chains. Also the continent’s young population, with about 60% under the age of 25, provides a dynamic workforce that can drive innovation and economic growth.

Notable economic successes such as Ethiopia and Rwanda show the region’s potential and is further supported by initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area, which will enhance intra-African trade and create a more integrated market.

But, to fully capitalise on these opportunities Africa must address infrastructure deficits, improve logistics and adopt supportive industrial policies, while simultaneously enhancing digital infrastructure and integrating new technologies to optimise supply chains and boost economic resilience.

Despite the high-growth potential on the continent, many African countries remain plagued with poor infrastructure, energy constraints, extreme poverty and political upheaval. These result from the complex consequences of colonialism, underdevelopment and, more recently, the effect of modernisation. And to this we unfortunately also have to add corruption, poor governance and weak political systems.

On the economic front ironically, rapid economic growth has also contributed to the “boom-bust” phenomenon. Rapid economic growth in cities (“boom”) has attracted many job seekers with the result that infrastructure can’t keep pace, resulting in massive urban decay and social problems (“bust”). Hence some of the characteristics of modern African cities include: rapid urbanisation and population densification caused by rural to urban migration. This places pressure on urban infrastructure, resulting in decay and “crisis shocks” such as inadequate housing and lack of potable water. It’s estimated that by 2025 the African population will increase to one fifth of the world and that about 68% of the population will live in cities by 2050.

So how can Africa fast-track economic growth and development? The proposed answer is — in the skies.

Africa’s growing aviation industry stands poised to transform the continent’s economic development, serving as a catalyst for growth and integration. With Africa’s substantial geographical expanse and diverse economic zones, a robust aviation network can significantly enhance connectivity, fostering intra-continental trade and tourism. By reducing travel times and costs, aviation can facilitate quicker business transactions and attract foreign investments essential for industrialisation and economic diversification. Furthermore, the development of aviation infrastructure such as modern airports and efficient air traffic control systems can create numerous jobs, both directly within the industry and indirectly through related sectors such as hospitality and logistics.

The repurposing of aviation infrastructure such as airports, as we can see in the Middle East, can serve as hubs for commerce leading to the growth of airport cities. Airports therefore become urban centres that host a range of businesses, from logistics companies to hotels and retail outlets, creating a multiplier effect that benefits the broader economy. An African example is Ethiopia’s investment in Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport. This has positioned it as a major hub on the African continent, boosting the country’s aviation and tourism sectors.

The burgeoning Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone under the Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs of the KwaZulu-Natal government is on a similar growth trajectory. In partnership with the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Aerotropolis Institute Africa, aerotropolis supported courses are being developed and research opportunities are being explored to revitalise economic growth and innovation.

Although the potential of aviation to transform Africa’s economy seems promising, several problems need to be addressed. High operational costs, restrictive regulations, limited access to financing, need for greater regional cooperation and specialist skills shortages pose significant hurdles. Improving safety standards and training programmes for aviation professionals will also be vital in building a reliable and efficient sector. By addressing these issues as governments or through public-private partnerships, Africa will harness the full potential of aviation to drive economic growth, boost connectivity, and position itself as a pivotal player in the global economy.

Investing in state-of-the-art technology and adopting best practices in aviation management are crucial for overcoming these barriers. To overcome these, African governments must adopt policies that prioritise investment, streamline regulations and promote competition.

The growth of the aviation sector also hinges on cultivating a skilled workforce with specialist aviation courses from accredited institutions. With its promising growth prospects the aviation sector has significant potential to create jobs and develop human capital in Africa. These range from pilots and cabin crew to ground staff and air traffic controllers. Additionally, the growth of aviation-related industries such as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services can further expand job creation.

New career opportunities should stimulate institutions of learning to respond to the growing demand. The University of KwaZulu-Natal is already building degree programmes and professional courses to support the Durban aerotropolis. By investing in education and training, Africa can ensure a steady supply of qualified personnel who can manage and expand aviation services thereby supporting economic growth.

Africa has much to offer the world and aviation, which is the internet of the sky, is well poised to enable this. Investing in its aviation sector will enable the continent to explore new economic opportunities, and more importantly, secure a competitive position in the global marketplace.

Rudi Kimmie is interim director of the Aerotropolis Institute Africa. Nyashadzashe Chiwawa is a research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. They write in their personal capacities.